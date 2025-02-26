Brady Tkachuk reveals his family's reaction to USA vs Canada 4 Nations' opening fight involving brother Matthew

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk spoke about the recent Four Nations Face-Off tournament and dropping the gloves in the match against arch-rivals Canada.

Brady and his brother Matthew were guests on episode 125 of the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and his brother, NFL star Travis Kelce.

During the interview, Jason asked the Tkachuk brothers if there was an art to hockey fights. Later, Travis asked about how “moms and grandmas feel about you guys dropping the gloves.” Brady opened up about his family's reactions to his and Matthew’s fights on Feb. 15.

“I guess my dad saw right off the draw, like Matthew going back with one glove off,” Brady said. “My mom doesn't really handle it too well. I think she's accepted that's kind of who we are as players. But I think on that stage, she was pretty nervous and then, same thing happened the next draw. My dad was like, 'Hey, Brady's going; just watch.' I guess for 15 minutes she just couldn't believe what was going on.”

Brady added that while his grandmas also get nervous, his and Matthew’s partners accept that fighting on the ice is part of who the brothers are.

“So it's funny to see the progress in my sister Taryn. She loves it. She was probably giving so many fist pumps and high fives with everybody,” Brady said.

Brady Tkachuk shares his feelings about sharing a penalty box with his brother

The USA-Canada game on Feb. 15 has become famous for three fights breaking out within the first 10 seconds. Matthew dropped the gloves against Canada’s Brandon Hagel two seconds into the game. Brady and Canada player Sam Bennett started brawling almost immediately after the restart, with three seconds on the clock. USA center J.T. Miller and Canada defenseman Colton Parayko began the third fight at nine seconds.

As a result, all players spent time in the penalty box.

“We were just like, Oh my God, that just happened. This is awesome, now let's go win the game. Let's go to make it meaningful and win the game,” Brady said about his time in the penalty box.

Matthew said he felt like he and Brady were kids again.

“It's like we're two little kids again just having fun. So that's what it was like in the box. It was the best,” Matthew said.

Team USA beat Canada 3–1 on Feb. 15 to become the first team to qualify for the final.

