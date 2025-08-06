  • home icon
  Brock Boeser and Leafs' Chris Tanev attend former Canucks teammate Troy Stecher's wedding in California

Brock Boeser and Leafs' Chris Tanev attend former Canucks teammate Troy Stecher's wedding in California

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:56 GMT
Brock Boeser and Leafs
Brock Boeser and Leafs' Chris Tanev attend former Canucks teammate Troy Stecher's wedding in California.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher married to longtime partner Emma Vincent on July 26, 2025, in Healdsburg, California.

The wedding was a notable event with several former and current Vancouver Canucks players in attendance, including Chris Tanev and Brock Boeser, who were groomsmen, and Alex Biega.

The couple’s Bernese mountain dog, Phoebe, was also part of the celebration, a fan favorite from Stecher’s Canucks days with over 7,000 Instagram followers. The event took place in the Napa Valley area.

Troy Stecher shared photos from his wedding on Instagram, showcasing a joyful reunion of Canucks players as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

According to reports, Stecher and Emma had been together since before the defenseman made his NHL debut for the Canucks in 2016.

How has Troy Stecher fared in the NHL?

Troy Stecher made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and signed for the Vancouver Canucks.

He debuted with the Canucks in 2016, becoming the first Richmond-born player to play for the club. Over 560 career games through the 2024-25 season, he has also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers, in addition to the Cancucks.

The 31-year-old defenseman has accumulated 117 points through 22 goals and 95 assists, with a minus-23 rating, 252 penalty minutes, and 709 shots, averaging 17:27 of ice time per game.

Troy Stecher’s standout season came in 2018-19 with Vancouver, where he notched 23 points in 78 games. This past season, Stecher racked up seven points through three goals and four assists in 66 games for the Oilers. In the playoffs, he played in eight games.

Troy Stecher is currently signed to a two-year, $1.5 million contract with the Oilers. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

