Bruins GM Don Sweeney discloses reason for firing head coach Jim Montgomery

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday. Montgomery had been the coach of the Bruins for just over two seasons, compiling a record of 120-41-23.

In a statement, Sweeney said:

"Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change. Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person."

"He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him."

Despite Montgomery's successful tenure, the Bruins have struggled to start the 2024-25 season. With high expectations after signing big free agents Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in the offseason, Boston has posted a disappointing 8-9-3 record through 20 games. Their minus-21 goal differential is one of the worst in the NHL.

After losing 5-1 at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Sweeney decided a change was needed.

"Our team's inconsistency and performance in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season has been concerning and below how the Bruins want to reward our fans," he said.

For now, assistant coach Joe Sacco will take over head coaching duties on an interim basis. Sweeney expressed his belief that:

"Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success."

Sweeney also mentioned that the group remains dedicated to refining their approach to meet the expectations of their fans in terms of both quality and performance.

Bruins President Cam Neely said on firing head coach Jim Montgomery

Bruins President Cam Neely expressed gratitude to Jim Montgomery for his contributions and influence on the team following his dismissal as head coach.

Neely praised Montgomery's communication, saying:

“Jim’s open and honest communication with players, staff and management, as well as the positive attitude that he brought to the rink every day, helped lead our franchise to several on-ice accolades, including a historic 65-win season in 2022-23….

I’m supportive of Don’s decision to address our current play and performance.” Neely added.

Neely extended his wishes for Montgomery and his family as they navigate their personal and professional paths ahead. He also showed support for interim head coach Don Sacco's efforts in addressing the team's current performance on the ice.

