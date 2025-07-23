James Hagens, the Boston Bruins' 2025 No. 7 first-round draft pick, got the chance to meet actor Adam Sandler. At the NHL draft, Sandler channeled his iconic Happy Gilmore character, comically announced Hagens' selection during the draft.On Monday evening in New York City, Hagens attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, set to hit theaters on July 25. There, he got to meet Sandler face-to-face.In a video shared by the Boston Bruins on social media, Hagens can be seen enthusiastically approaching Sandler and greeting him with a hug.&quot;Thank you for drafting me!,&quot; Hagens said via a Bruins X post.&quot;One of the coolest moments of my life,&quot; Hagens said, reflecting on whole thing felt surreal — especially seeing him appear in that video on draft day.Happy Gilmore 2 is the follow-up to the 1996 sports comedy where Sandler famously wore a Bruins jersey.Fans react with delight to James Hagens meeting Adam SandlerBoston Bruins fans were overjoyed to see their 2025 first-round draft pick, James Hagens, get the chance to meet the legendary Adam Sandler at the Happy Gilmore 2.Social media was abuzz with reactions to the heartwarming encounter, with many fans expressing their excitement and appreciation. One quipped:&quot;Sandler might be able to secure a spot on this team&quot;Another proclaimed:&quot;This pic is going to be in every Boston bar once Hagens becomes a Bruins legend!&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;James and Adam… good luck charms for the 2025-2026 Bruins??,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Awesome stuff and well done getting James and his family there,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Can we put him on the roster by 26’ and not do the usual 3 years college, 2 years providence route. This team needs a young guy to get behind again,&quot; one commented.&quot;He went all season talking about how it would be a dream to help only the isles win a cup hurting his draft stock so he would fall to them only for the isles to win the lottery His agent is even telling isles fans to keep the bring hagens home stickers,&quot; another wrote.Across the board, Bruins fans celebrated the special bond forming between James Hagens and the iconic comedy star.