Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams voices confidence in successful veteran additions to roster

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 12, 2025 04:24 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Buffalo Sabres - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Sabres GM voices confidence in successful addition of veterans to roster - Source: Imagn

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams expressed confidence in adding several veteran players to the roster. The Sabres made several moves this offseason to improve the team.

The most notable acquisition was of defenseman Michael Kesselring from Utah. Buffalo also picked up defenseman Conor Timmins and prospect Isaac Belliveau in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Buffalo Sabres brought in goaltender Alex Lyon, forward Justin Danforth and defenseman Zac Jones in free agency.

After missing the playoffs again last season with a 36-39-7 record, Adams felt it was necessary to reshape the defensive corps and bring in some character veterans.

"We like where our group's at in terms of the way the roster sits today, but we'll always look to get better if there's something that makes sense.But I think we've done a good job in terms of reshaping the look of our [defense]; I think that's something that was important." Adams said.
"We've brought veteran guys in that are going to help us defensively and [be] hard to play against. We've brought in some character guys.So I think as it sits today, we like where our lineup is." (per NHL.com)

Adams is pleased with the current roster configuration after the veteran additions but remains open to making more moves if the right opportunity arises.

Buffalo Sabres projected lineup for next NHL season

Forward

  • Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
  • Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
  • Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
  • Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Defense

  • Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
  • Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring
  • Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Goalies

  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
  • Alex Lyon

Notable departures: Goaltender James Reimer, defensemen Connor Clifton and Jacob Bernard-Docker. Also, forwards JJ Peterka and Sam Lafferty.

Defenseman Bowen Byram is also headed to team-elected salary arbitration. Because the team filed for arbitration, Byram gets to decide the length of the contract, and he’s not eligible to sign an offer sheet with another team.

