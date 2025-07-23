"Can't believe I get to do life with you": Kevin Fiala's wife Jessica pens moving birthday message as LA Kings forward turns 29

Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala celebrated his 29th birthday this week. On Tuesday, his wife Jessica Fiala shared a heartwarming Instagram story to mark the special occasion.
Jesscia posted a birthday click on her story that showed Kevin sitting in front of a birthday cake, with whipped frosting, red toppings and colorful candles that spelled out “BIRTHDAY” with flame emojis above each letter.
Kevin Fiala was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and appeared to be mid-wish blowing the candles. In the caption, Jessica added an emotional birthday message for her beau calling Kevin her "everything".
“Happy birthday, my love. You are my everything. Can’t believe I get to do life with you,” she wrote.
She then added how much she loves him and how he fills her life with love and laughter.
“I truly feel blessed and grateful. I have you by my side. You fill my life with so much laughter and love. I love you so much. ❤️”
Kevin Fiala and Jessica Ljung have been married for almost two years now. They got engaged in June 2021 while vacationing in Los Cabos and were married on August 8, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Masie Mae, in May 2024.
Kevin Fiala and Jessica Fiala attended Warren Foegele’s wedding
Kevin Fiala and his wife Jessica were among the NHL couples who attended his LA Kings teammate Warren Foegele’s wedding to Alexandra Servos this weekend. The event gathered several current and former NHL players and their partners.
On Sunday, Jessica Fiala reposted a clip from the afterparty showing Alexandra Servos singing onstage as guests cheered. Other NHL couples in attendance included Leon Draisaitl and fiancee Celeste Desjardins, Zach Hyman and wife Alannah, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie, and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.
Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste also posted a few photos from the wedding on her Instagram stories. One image showed her alongside other NHL wives and partners including Alannah Hyman and Madison Brown, all dressed in black gowns at the reception. She also reshared a black-and-white photobooth picture that included herself, Draisaitl, Cody Ceci and Jamie Ceci.
The bride Alexandra later reposted clips showing the couple’s entrance, a slow dance under candlelight, and party scenes with smoke effects and live performances.
