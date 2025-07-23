"Can't believe I get to do life with you": Kevin Fiala's wife Jessica pens moving birthday message as LA Kings forward turns 29

Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala celebrated his 29th birthday this week. On Tuesday, his wife Jessica Fiala shared a heartwarming Instagram story to mark the special occasion.

Ad

Jesscia posted a birthday click on her story that showed Kevin sitting in front of a birthday cake, with whipped frosting, red toppings and colorful candles that spelled out “BIRTHDAY” with flame emojis above each letter.

Kevin Fiala was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and appeared to be mid-wish blowing the candles. In the caption, Jessica added an emotional birthday message for her beau calling Kevin her "everything".

“Happy birthday, my love. You are my everything. Can’t believe I get to do life with you,” she wrote.

Ad

Trending

She then added how much she loves him and how he fills her life with love and laughter.

“I truly feel blessed and grateful. I have you by my side. You fill my life with so much laughter and love. I love you so much. ❤️”

via Instagram/@jessicaafiala

Kevin Fiala and Jessica Ljung have been married for almost two years now. They got engaged in June 2021 while vacationing in Los Cabos and were married on August 8, 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Masie Mae, in May 2024.

Ad

Kevin Fiala and Jessica Fiala attended Warren Foegele’s wedding

Kevin Fiala and his wife Jessica were among the NHL couples who attended his LA Kings teammate Warren Foegele’s wedding to Alexandra Servos this weekend. The event gathered several current and former NHL players and their partners.

On Sunday, Jessica Fiala reposted a clip from the afterparty showing Alexandra Servos singing onstage as guests cheered. Other NHL couples in attendance included Leon Draisaitl and fiancee Celeste Desjardins, Zach Hyman and wife Alannah, Cody Ceci and his wife Jamie, and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.

Ad

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins, @jessicaafiala

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste also posted a few photos from the wedding on her Instagram stories. One image showed her alongside other NHL wives and partners including Alannah Hyman and Madison Brown, all dressed in black gowns at the reception. She also reshared a black-and-white photobooth picture that included herself, Draisaitl, Cody Ceci and Jamie Ceci.

The bride Alexandra later reposted clips showing the couple’s entrance, a slow dance under candlelight, and party scenes with smoke effects and live performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama