"Can't get rid of them": Erik Gudbranson and Sam Gagner's families continue their European vacay following Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

The summer celebrations didn’t stop in France for ex-Oiler Sam Gagner and wife Rachel. Following Leon Draisaitl’s wedding at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, Gagner and his wife continued their European vacation with Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson and his partner Sarah.

Ad

On Sunday, Rachel Gagner shared a series of stories from their weekend on her Instagram. In the first story, the group was seen enjoying a relaxed lakeside meal in a bright white gazebo. Around the circular table sat Erik and Sarah Gudbranson, Sam and Rachel Gagner along with a few friends.

In the caption, Rachel joked:

“Can’t get rid of them.”

Another snap showed the group posing outdoors, with one of them holding a pink basketball jersey with “Ibiza 22” written on it.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@rachel.gagner

The next story featured a group of four ladies sitting at the open back of a camper van, drinks in hand, while two others relaxed inside.

Ad

Sam Gagner and Rachel were among the guests at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ destination wedding in the South of France. Prior to that, Sam and Rachel had taken a trip to Ibiza, Spain. Rachel had even run into Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren at Paris International Airport on her way to Spain, while Lauren was taking a trip to Italy.

Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel shared an inside look at Leon Draisaitl’s pre-wedding festivities

Last weekend, Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel shared a few snaps from their time at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ pre-wedding festivities in France. One of the pictures showed Rachel posing in a mirror alongside Madison Brown, wife of former Oiler Connor Brown.

Ad

Rachel wore a sleek pale pink strapless gown adorned with a bold floral detail at the neckline paired with a round blue beaded handbag. Madison opted for a soft blue dress with delicate floral appliqué and matching heels.

via Instagram/@rachel.gagner

Another story captured Rachel laughing with Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren on an outdoor lawn. Lauren was in a form-fitting halter dress with pastel floral embroidery.

Ad

Rachel also posted a shot of herself with Celeste, who stunned in a white gown with a plunging neckline and flowing long sleeves.

“The most angel of angel brides ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Rachel was seen sharing a hug with the bride before snapping a pic with Sam, who wore a light grey suit and patterned button-up shirt with sunglasses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama