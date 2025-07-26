Connor McDavid's wife Lauren unexpectedly runs into ex-Oiler's wife at Paris airport after travelling setback on the way to Italy

While en route to Italy, Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle missed her connecting flight and was left with a six-hour wait at the Paris airport. She surprisingly ran into her longtime friend Rachel Gagner, wife of former Edmonton Oiler Sam Gagner, who happened to be there too.On Friday, Lauren shared a story showing them clinking glasses of champagne, with the caption:“When you miss your connecting flight and don’t get rebooked for another 6 hours on to the next flight but you run into your bestie.”In the second story, the two friends were seen smiling and waving at a Paris airport bar. Lauren wore a light yellow tank top and matching pants. Rachel had on a black sleeveless top and matching black pants. Their luggage including pink and white bags sat stacked near their bar stools.The original story was posted by Rachel who captioned it jokingly:“Can’t escape her – @ Charles De Gaulle Airport Paris.”via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Later that day, Lauren posted a final update after finally reaching her destination in Italy. She took a mirror selfie with her friend Liv Hall in a hotel bathroom, captioning it:“After several hours finally made it!!” and tagged Liv.In one of the other stories, her friend Liv was seen at a luxurious poolside area, bending over a lounge chair while wearing a white sheer beach cover-up. In the next story, Lauren relaxed on one of the lounge chairs wearing a tan bucket hat and a strapless beige bikini. She tagged the location as Florence, Italy.via Instagram/@laurenkyle1The final story featured the exterior of the Four Seasons Hotel Florence, with its mustard-yellow facade and signature red-and-white striped decor around the pool area. The shot captured part of the building, poolside loungers and a large tree rising behind the hotel.Connor McDavid’s wife recaps his brother Cameron’s weddingThis past weekend, Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron McDavid married his longtime partner Sarah Nanacsik in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.On Tuesday, Connor’s wife Lauren Kyle posted a highlight reel from the event on Instagram. The video captured several key moments from the day. It showed Sarah getting ready with her stylist, bridesmaids taking photos on the balcony of the venue and Lauren posing with Connor’s mother Kelly McDavid.“It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid &amp; @sarahnanacsik.” Lauren captioned the post.The reel also included clips of the bride and groom’s photo sessions with their wedding party, the ceremony setup, Sarah walking down the aisle and emotional moments during the vows. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther highlights featured Cameron and Sarah’s first dance, a brief moment from Connor McDavid’s speech and lively scenes from the afterparty where Connor and Lauren were seen dancing with champagne flutes in hand.