"Canada gets overlooked again for the Southern US" - Analyst points out hockey nation's continuous neglect in NHL expansion and relocation decisions

In a recent episode of Harvey's Hot Takes with Jay Onrait, Bryan Hayes expressed his disappointment with the NHL expansion and continuous neglect of Canadian cities, particularly Quebec City, in favor of the southern United States.

Hayes pointed out that despite having an NHL-ready arena, Quebec City seems to be perpetually overlooked by the league. He criticized NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's apparent infatuation with the southern U.S.

"Canada gets overlooked again for the Southern U.S. Bettman cannot get enough of the Southern U.S., and I know it's worked in certain areas, but Salt Lake City is not Vegas,” Hayes said about HNHL expansion.

Hayes emphasized that Vegas is a unique city that has successfully attracted major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB.

The analyst questioned the viability of Salt Lake City as an NHL market, citing its lack of sports history outside of the Utah Jazz.

He also raised concerns about the potential arena situation, suggesting that if the relocation happens quickly, the team may end up playing in a basketball-oriented building that's only marginally better than a university arena.

Hayes expressed his disappointment in the fact that Quebec City has been patiently waiting for the NHL Expansion and has even invested in the league, yet continues to be overlooked.

“Quebec City's got a rich history, they love hockey. I don't know if you can say that about Salt Lake City.” Hayes added.

He argued that Quebec City's rich hockey history and passionate fan base make it a more suitable candidate for relocation compared to Salt Lake City, where the love for hockey is questionable.

The analyst also suggested that a second team in Toronto or the Greater Toronto Area, as well as a team in the Canadian Prairies, would be more sensible options.

He emphasized that Canadians consistently support the NHL, regardless of the team's performance, which cannot be said for many American markets, particularly in the Southern states.

Bryan Hayes on NHL expansion supporting other American cities compared to Canada

Hayes criticized the NHL expansion for repeatedly attempting to make hockey work in cities like Atlanta and Arizona despite multiple failures.

He expressed his frustration with the fact that these cities, along with Salt Lake City, seem to be prioritized over Canadian markets.

“I wish the NHL would snap out of this and actually look towards where all the fans are, the real fans, they're up here in Canada, they're certainly in Quebec City, the rig is waiting for him, make it happen Bettman, make it happen NHL.” Hayes requested.

Hayes believes that many Canadians share his sentiment and hopes that the NHL will eventually make decisions that prioritize the true hockey fans in Canada.