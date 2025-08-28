Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong makes his feelings known about Sidney Crosby at Olympics orientation camp

Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong opened up with media regarding his experience with NHL and Canadian great Sidney Crosby.

During a media availability on August 28 as part of Team Canada’s orientation camp for the upcoming 2026 Olympics, Armstrong had this to say about teaming up with Crosby once again:

“I've been fortunate, in 2010 and 2014, I was able to be part of the management group, a small part of it, and watch Steve Yzerman, but I also was able to watch Sidney Crosby. And you know, 16 years later, any big event that I've been fortunate enough to be on the winning side of, Sydney has been there.”

The 2010 Olympics were a tremendous occasion as Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal that sent Team Canada to an Olympic title on home ice. Crosby was also part of the 2014 Sochi Olympic squad that reprised its Olympic title.

Fast-forward to 2025, Doug Armstrong and Sidney Crosby team up once again to lead Team Canada at the Olympics. But it’s been the time in between that has prompted Armstrong to see his admiration for Crosby grow.

Armstrong added:

“We're not best friends or anything like that, but unbelievable admiration for how he performs, how he plays, the level he's playing at in the NHL right now. You don't do that unless you're a determined, consistent athlete.”

Armstrong concluded his praise of Crosby by stating:

“His ability to honestly look at himself as no different when everyone else looks at them as different, it's an amazing trait."

Check out Armstrong’s comments here from the 3:04 mark onwards:

With Crosby leading the way, Team Canada has a good a shot as ever to bring home another gold medal.

Sidney Crosby motivated by spot on Team Canada

Crosby will be looking to lead the Canadian side to another gold medal in 2026 - Source: Imagn

At 38, Sidney Crosby has been around the block a few times. He’s got everything a superstar could need for hockey immortality. Despite his illustrious career, he remains motivated but humbled by the opportunity to play for his home country at the Olympics.

A Sports Illustrated article from August 28 captured Crosby’s feelings about getting a spot on Team Canada. He was quoted as saying:

“I know how special the opportunity is and what it means. It’s motivating. You can feel the energy coming off of 4 Nations. That was huge. I think everyone got a taste of international hockey and what the Olympics are going to look like.”

Crosby showed how he can still play at an elite level at the 4 Nations Face-Off back in February. He led the Team Canada squad to a gold medal in an epic win over Team USA.

With another showdown looming against the American side, Crosby had this to say about how much he relishes the opportunity to represent his country:

“Grateful for the chance to still be competing. Getting the opportunity to do this. You never know. It’s a tough sport.”

Crosby and teammates will look to reprise their gold medal performance from 2014. The Sochi Games were the last time NHLers partook in an Olympic hockey event. So, the anticipation is there to show Canada still dominates the ice.

