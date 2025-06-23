Hockey legend Don Cherry shared his thoughts on the Florida Panthers defeating the Edmonton Oilers to win their second Stanley Cup title.

Ad

The Panthers beat the Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Cup Final to secure their back-to-back championship. With this victory, the Panthers became only the third team in NHL history to achieve this feat in the salary cap era, following the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

On his recent Grapevine podcast, Cherry stated that the Panthers were the better team, but he was reluctant to bet against Edmonton.

(1:30 onwards)

"Well, they were a better team. They were a better team, but there’s no way I was going to go against Edmonton," Cherry said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As a Canadian, Don Cherry predicted the Edmonton Oilers would win the Stanley Cup this year, but he anticipated a challenging series. Despite his prediction, the Florida Panthers prevailed for the second consecutive year, defeating the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Don Cherry opines that Brad Marchand should've won the playoff MVP over Sam Bennett

Don Cherry shared his opinion on the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs. Sam Bennett received the award after scoring 15 goals in 23 postseason games.

Ad

However, Cherry believed Brad Marchand deserved the MVP award, stating that Marchand performed exceptionally well and should have been chosen, though he acknowledged Bennett’s contribution.

"I thought Marchand was pretty good. Sure, give it to both of them. Marchand should have won." he said.

Brad Marchand was acquired by the Florida Panthers in a surprising trade from the Boston Bruins at this year’s trade deadline. Marchand scored three game-winners, including twice in overtime, and posted the second-highest plus-minus rating on the team at +17. He recorded 20 points, with 10 goals and 10 assists, in 23 games.

Also Read: Brad Marchand takes cheeky dig at now-teammate Sam Bennett during Panthers' Stanley Cup victory parade

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama