Canadiens HC addresses "deep question" hinting at Arber Xhekaj's inclusion in Game 2 vs Capitals

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis hinted at inclusion of defenseman Arber Xhekaj in the lineup for Game 2 against the Washington Capitals.

The Canadiens dropped their series opener 3-2 in overtime on Monday night, with the physical Capitals posing problems for Montreal's young roster. When asked about his confidence in rolling out the same defensive pairings, St. Louis responded:

"That's a deep question. I know where you guys are just trying to get me to answer. I don't know. I have Xhekaj. It's a card. I might play him. I don't know yet, but it's good to have" (said after Tuesday's practice) (24:00 onwards)

The implication is that St. Louis might turn to the tough, hard-hitting Xhekaj to counteract Washington's robust style of play. Xhekaj accumulated 118 penalty minutes during the regular season.

However, St. Louis noted the potential drawbacks of adding Xhekaj to the lineup, explaining:

"You have to take out someone as well. What are you gaining and what are you losing? I don't think it's going to change Tom Wilson's style of play."

Regardless of any lineup changes, St. Louis emphasized the need for his young team to bring a calmer mindset right from the opening faceoff for Game 2.

"I think our nerves were better in the second half of that game and, you know, I hope we can start the game tomorrow with, you know, for a young team, I don't know, but I hope we can start the game in that kind of mindset just to have a calm mind,” St. Louis said.

St. Louis also pointed out that the team needs to understand what Washington does well and focus on executing their game plan.

"We can bring more physicality" - Canadiens forward Josh Anderson ahead of Game 2

Following the Canadiens’ Game 1 defeat, forward Josh Anderson stressed the importance of bringing more physical play into their next game.

"I think it could be higher for sure.” Anderson said, “Obviously, a lot of emotions going into last night's game, they brought a lot of pressure to our team in the first period, but I think, you know, if we can bring more physicality, I think it plays more into our hands." (1:05)

Reflecting on the adjustments required, Anderson highlighted the importance of "putting pucks in the right area" to enable effective forechecking, which he described as the "bread and butter" of the team.

