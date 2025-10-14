Canadiens HC Martin St. Louis shares interesting take on GM Kent Hughes' 5-year contract extension with Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that general manager Kent Hughes signed a five-year contract extension. His new deal starts in 2026 and runs through 2031. Hughes became general manager in January 2022, and since then, he has focused on building a strong roster. Under his guidance, the team has shown steady progress, qualifying for the playoffs last year.Head coach Martin St. Louis shared his thoughts on the extension.&quot;If you're going to be direct and honest, and we value that piece and we feel it's the most important thing, I think it's got to go from top down,&quot; St. Louis said, via Eric Engels on X.&quot;You can't just skip levels just because of positions, and I think they've embodied that (with) the way they treat everybody-not just the players, the security people in the building, everybody. It's real, and it's easier to build a good culture when you have good people.&quot;Since joining the Canadiens, Kent Hughes has made several smart moves, like supporting the hiring of St. Louis as head coach in 2022. Speaking about his signing, St. Louis said,&quot;I wouldn't have taken this job if I didn't think that Gorts [Jeff Gorton] and Kent are great people, so it's easier to move along and get there quicker when you have consistency in behaviour.&quot;Kent Hughes talked about his plans for Montreal Canadiens' futureMontreal Canadiens reached the playoffs in 2024-25 for the first time since 2021. They lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round, but it was clear that the team has improved and is close to being a contender soon. Kent Hughes said the new deal is just the beginning of their plan for success.&quot;We have big ambitions for this team, and for that reason, we consider the work that was done so far as just the beginning,&quot; Hughes said, via NHL.com, after his extension.&quot;Creating an environment that benefits both individual and collective player development remains our top priority... we’re also committed to staying patient and calculated in our actions, trusting the process of our long-term plan.&quot;Hughes added several new players to improve Habs this summer. He traded for defenseman Noah Dobson to strengthen the blue line. Forwards Zack Bolduc, Sammy Blais, and Joe Veleno were added to give more depth. Kaapo Kahkonen was signed as a backup option behind goalie Sam Montembeault in the net.