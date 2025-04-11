Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov gets warm welcome from fans at Toronto airport ahead of Maple Leafs matchup

NHL insiders were agog over Russian prospect Ivan Demidov’s unique move to the NHL. The 19-year-old, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2024 NHL draft and has spent the 2024-25 season in the KHL, is set to sign with the Habs in their quest for a playoff push.

Demidov’s contract with KHL team SKA St. Petersburg was terminated to allow him to sign a three-year entry deal with the Canadiens. The teenage player landed at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Thursday and was greeted by fans and the media before being whisked away by a security contingent. According to reports, dozens of Habs fans were at the airport to welcome Demidov. The Canadiens also revealed that the team's merchandise store was sold out of Demidov jerseys, with the number 93 on them.

TSN analyst Darren Dreger reacted to a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), which showed many people in Habs gear scattered around the airport awaiting Demidov’s flight.

“This is real? Come on,” tweeted.

According to media reports, Demidov will debut in the Canadiens’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. He will not feature for the team during their games against the Ottawa Senators on Friday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The Habs are favorites to clinch the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. They have a lead of six points over their closest rivals and could clinch a playoff berth with a win in regulation over the Senators on Friday.

The Montreal Canadiens are on a six-game winning streak and have scored 87 points from 78 games this season. In their last game on Tuesday, they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4–1, virtually ending the latter’s slim playoff hopes.

NHL analyst unpacks Ivan Demidov's odyssey to the NHL

Sportsnet analyst Elliotte Friedman discussed Demidov’s unusual signing while co-hosting Friday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast.

“I think what it comes down to is, the kid’s contract was coming up and he wanted to go down to North America,” Friedman said. “And ultimately, I just think that they (St. Petersburg) knew they weren’t going to be able to keep him … They just decided, 'Okay, we’re going to let him (Demidov) go.'"

Demidov had a record-breaking season in the KHL, recording the most points ever by a U-20 player. He scored 19 goals and had 30 assists for 49 points in 65 games, according to KHL data.

