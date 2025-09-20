  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tom Wilson
  • Capitals' Tom Wilson reveals his "biggest and wildest dream" with Olympics around the corner

Capitals' Tom Wilson reveals his "biggest and wildest dream" with Olympics around the corner

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 20, 2025 06:26 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Capitals' Tom Wilson reveals his "biggest and wildest dream" with Olympics around the corner - Source: Imagn

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson opened up about his ultimate Olympic dream on Thursday at the Capitals' training camp.

Ad

Wilson is among the 92 NHL women’s and Para hockey players taking part in Team Canada’s orientation camp ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. He said that the opportunity has only fueled his determination, which he called his "biggest and wildest dream".

“It really makes you want to put your head down and just work as hard as you can to put yourself in the conversation for making the Olympic team. It’s a goal, for sure,” Wilson said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think (if) you ask most guys in that room at orientation, they want it more than anything in the world. They want to play for Team Canada at the Olympics and try and win a gold medal.“
Ad

Wilson called it one of the ultimate childhood dreams alongside winning the Stanley Cup. He also noted that simply being in the conversation for a spot on Team Canada is special but emphasized that everyone at camp wants it just as much and that they’re among the best players in the league.

Wilson added that his focus remains on helping the Capitals first:

“I think I’ll just focus on the Caps, focus on what we’re doing here. And if we play well and I play well and help the team, the rest will hopefully take care of itself.”
Ad

He's coming off a strong 2023–24 season, posting 33 goals and 65 points in 81 games, along with seven points in 10 playoff appearances.

Tom Wilson on Alex Ovechkin turning 40

Alex Ovechkin celebrated his 40th birthday on Sept. 17. Capitals teammate Tom Wilson praised his longevity and performance. Wilson noted that even at 31, the game takes a toll on the body, making Ovechkin’s continued dominance remarkable.

“He's the Goat, so he can just keep playing and scoring goals and he's still flying out there so pretty darn impressive. Just his mentality and his physical, you know, perseverance just to keep going and do what he's doing is, I mean, there's really now words to describe it,” Wilson said.

Tom Wilson pointed out that most players can’t even imagine playing at 40, let alone putting up 44 goals with an injury the way Ovechkin did last season, calling him a “machine.”

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications