Captain Brad Marchand expressed his disappointment after the Boston Bruins squandered a 3-0 lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The loss dropped the Bruins to 27-24-8 on the season.

Marchand, who had a goal and an assist in the game, said:

"It was disappointing, obviously. You know, we can't be giving up points right now. They're obviously a very good team — we knew they'd push, and they did.

The Bruins jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from David Pastrnak, Marchand and Morgan Geekie. But the Maple Leafs responded with three straight goals from Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and Nicholas Robertson to even the score.

Pastrnak struck again to put Boston back on top 4-3, but Pontus Holmberg tied it up. Marner sealed the win for Toronto in overtime.

“I thought we played well. We definitely played well enough to win that game.It’s unfortunate we didn’t get both points, but we just have to keep building. I thought, again, we did a lot of good things.” Marchand said.

When asked what needs to change to protect leads going forward, Marchand emphasized limiting mistakes and tightening up defensively.

"Anytime we make a mistake it seems to end up in the back of our net," he said. "We just have to limit them, can't give teams anything easy…. We got to be tight in our dzone we got to take care of the slot you limit chances there then you know we'll be okay those guys are so that hurts any team."

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz was stellar with 31 saves, while Jeremy Swayman made 24 stops in the losing effort for Boston.

Boston Bruins HC Joe Sacco on Bruins 5-4 OT loss to Maple Leafs

Bruins coach Joe Sacco said the team started strong and played well for the first 40 minutes but got caught on its heels after Toronto's power-play goal in the second period made it 3-2.

“They kind of recaptured some of the momentum there and we got caught a little bit back on our heels after that probably, you know, I mean that's a good offensive team, they're going to make a push we just have to keep playing we have to keep pushing forward there.” Sacco said.

The Boston Bruins will look to rebound from the tough overtime loss when they face the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden.

