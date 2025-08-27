Carey Price and family savor the 'last moments of summer break' with pizza day by the beach in Kelowna

This week, Carey Price and family enjoyed a beach day in Kelowna as they soaked up the last stretch of summer break. On Tuesday, his wife Angela posted a series of Instagram stories capturing the outing with their three kids, Liv, Millie and Lincoln.

The first snap showed the children playing along the sand at Gyro Beach, paired with the caption:

“Savoring the last moments of summer break.”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Another picture saw Lincoln holding up a slice of pizza, followed by a close-up of a pizza box from Blessed Pies & Slices located just across from the beach.

“Big fans of the one pizza place across from gyro beach,” she wrote.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Angela also shared a sweet moment of all three kids giggling and sharing bites of pizza together before wrapping up the evening with a stop at Parlour Ice Cream where she showed off a cup of handcrafted ice cream.

Carey Price’s wife Angela reflects on hockey reunion at Nick Suzuki’s wedding

Earlier this month, Carey Price’s wife Angela opened up during an Instagram where she addressed that they recently attended Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception in Montreal. She said it was a joy to reconnect with friends from the hockey community.

“Was such a beautiful wedding and so fun to be back with the hockey family,” Angela wrote.

When asked what kind of gifts are recommended for high profile weddings such as tegh Suzukis’, Angela shared that Suzuki and his wife requested donations to their preferred charities in lieu of traditional wedding gifts.

“They asked for donations to charities they support 🖤But it’s a good question and always a topic a conversation and we’re going to a Hockey couples wedding. My go to wedding gift is usually a really nice, luxurious set of bed sheets.”

Fans also asked about the Prices’ son Lincoln and whether hockey might be in his future. Angela explained that Lincoln enjoys skating and they will support him if he chooses to pursue the sport.

As for Carey, she mentioned he might help out with Lincoln’s hockey someday but is unlikely to take on a professional coaching role given that the family values their slower-paced lifestyle in Kelowna, B.C.

Angela also addressed speculation about the couple buying property in Miramichi, New Brunswick, clarifying they have no such plans. While she and Carey enjoy visiting Montreal, she said they are content staying in Kelowna where they have settled into post-hockey life.

