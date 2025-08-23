Carey Price's wife Angela drops 3-word reaction to Seattle startup bringing back landline to reduce screentime

On Friday, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela reshared a post from Seattle’s Child magazine on her Instagram stories. The feature highlighted Seattle-based startup Tin Can which created a modernized landline phone designed specifically for children.

Ad

The device, marketed as a screen-free and internet-free option, allows only parent-approved contacts and aims to give kids independence without the risks of today’s tech. According to Seattle’s Child, the product had already become so popular that it was backordered until December.

Reposting it on her stories, Angela added her own three-word reaction writing:

“Okay, love this!!”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Angela Price has been often vocal about balancing technology with real-life experiences. Just last week, Carey Price and Angela celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a camping trip by the crystal-clear waters of Bluey Lake in British Columbia.

Ad

Trending

Angela shared a couple of stories from the getaway on her Instagram, including a cozy campsite tucked deep in the forest. She also posted a video of Bluey Lake.

"Favorite lake I have ever swam in crystal clear water, beautiful surroundings and the perfect water temp." Angela captioned the video.

Other posts showed Carey paddleboarding with a fishing rod, while another photo featured a paddleboard outfitted with a fishing rod and phone holder. Angela even described it as an ideal gift for anyone who enjoys paddleboard fishing, tagging the Amazon product in her story.

Ad

Carey Price and Angela attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception in Montreal

Last month, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald held their wedding reception with a gala night in Montreal. The event brought together several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates, including Carey Price, Jeff Petry, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield.

Angela Price later shared a series of Instagram stories from the reception. In one clip, Carey and Angela posed on the dance floor with Jeff Petry and his wife Julie. Julie wore a blue halter-neck gown, while Angela chose a red evening dress. Both Carey and Jeff were in sharp black suits, with Carey pairing his with a tie and Jeff going with a bow tie. Angela captioned the post:

Ad

“The only footage of Carey on the dance floor.”

Another story showed the two couples posing for a group photo with other guests. In the final clip, Julie Petry was seen trying to get Carey back onto the dance floor under purple lights. Angela joked that while there wasn’t much of Carey dancing, there was plenty of video of people trying to convince him to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama