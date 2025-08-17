Carey Price's wife Angela and family 'wake up the birthday boy' with a cake on Habs legend's 38th birthday

Montreal Canadiens great Carey Price turned 38 this weekend. On Saturday, his wife Angela shared a couple of stories from the special day featuring how they surprised Price.

In the first story, Angela showed a stack of pancakes topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. She carried the plate with the birthday pancakes and a lit candle into Carey’s room, while their kids ran ahead to surprise their dad.

“Waking up the birthday boy,” she captioned the story.

Later, she posted a family photo outdoors where everyone gathered together including their three children. She captioned it with a birthday message for Carey:

“Happy Birthday CP!”

Carey and Angela originally met while he was playing junior hockey with the Tri-City Americans. They dated for a few years and eventually married in August 2013 in Benton City, Washington. Together they have three kids, daughters Liv and Millie, and son Lincoln.

Angela has built a career as a lifestyle blogger and influencer through her platform ByAngelaPrice. She has also co-founded the fashion line Line Change with Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Julie.

Angela and Carey Price attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception in Montreal

Earlier last month, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception with a glamorous gala in Montreal. The event was attended by several of Suzuki’s current and former teammates including Carey Price and Jeff Petry along with their partners.

Angela Price later shared a series of Instagram stories from the reception. One story showed Carey and Angela posing on the dance floor with Jeff Petry and his wife Julie. Julie was in a blue halter-neck gown while Angela wore an elegant red evening dress. Both Carey and Jeff looked sharp in classic black suits. Carey opted for a sleek black tie, and Jeff went for a bow tie.

“The only footage of Carey on the dance floor,” Angela joked in the caption.

The next story featured a lively group photo of the couples with other guests, before cutting to a snap of Julie Petry trying to coax Carey back for another dance as purple lights lit up the room. Angela joked that while she only managed to capture one clip of Carey dancing, there was “lots of footage of trying to get him back on the dance floor.”

Ahead of the reception, Angela had also shared a separate post featuring her and Carey glammed up in their hotel room before heading to the celebration. Other Canadiens stars including Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield were also in attendance for the gala evening.

