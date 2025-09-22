Carey Price’s wife Angela reacts to massive turnout at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona

On Sunday, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela Price took to Instagram to share her reaction to the overwhelming turnout at late U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial who was killed earlier this month.

She reposted a Babylon Bee image from the event showing a packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, adding a raised-hands emoji as her personal response. Angela had previously expressed her condolences and sent prayers to Kirk’s family in the days following his tragic death.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His memorial was held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium, where tens of thousands gathered to pay their respects.

Reports estimated that well over 100,000 mourners were in attendance with overflow crowds filling nearby areas as the stadium itself reached capacity.

The high-profile service drew some of the biggest names in conservative politics. U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a tribute, while Vice President JD Vance also spoke at the gathering. Kirk’s widow Erika addressed the crowd and spoke of forgiveness for the accused shooter.

Carey Price’s wife opens up about how deeply the tragedy has affected her

Earlier last weekend, Carey Price’s wife Angla had shared how deeply she had been affected by the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk. Angela admitted in a series of Instagram stories that she had unintentionally come across video footage of the incident while scrolling through TikTok, an experience she described as “haunting.”

She told followers that the disturbing images had left her sleepless and shaken.

“I’m not sleeping at night. It just, it shook me. So that’s why I haven’t been on here. Damn, it just feels heavy,” she explained.

Before opening up about her sleepless nights, Angela had already reacted to the news in an emotional post, saying she was completely stunned when she first learned of Kirk’s death.

“My heart aches for our country, where a difference of opinion can lead to such devastating consequences. I can’t stop thinking about his wife and children,” she wrote.

The tragedy had prompted responses across the hockey community. Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko’s wife Lexie called herself “heartbroken” for Kirk’s family and condemned the state of society, while Islanders forward Matt Martin’s wife Sydney lamented the loss of “simple humanity.”

Washington Capitals veteran T.J. Oshie and defenseman Jakob Chychrun both offered prayers and condolences. Brittany Lucic, wife of former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, also weighed in stressing that while free speech is essential, violence can never be justified.

