Carey Price's wife Angela takes rare trip to Montreal to attend Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception

Habs great Carey Price and family are living in Kelowna, British Columbia. This weekend, his wife Angela Price took a trip to Montreal to attend Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception.

Earlier this month, Suzuki tied the knot with his longtime partner Caitlin Fitzgerald at Turks And Caicos. They hosted the reception in Montreal thai weekend.

Angela Price shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the Montreal trip. One of the stories featured a special moment from the event where the bride and the groom were being applauded as they entered the venue. Suzuki was in a classic tux and Caitlin wore a gorgeous white gown.

“Mr & Mrs,” Angela captioned the story.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Angela Price also met up with her business partner Julie Petry, wife of Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry. They both even did a TikTok together which she reposted in her stories.

Angela then shared a scenic view at Mount Royal. In the caption, she added:

“Not a trip to Montreal without our loop at mount royal.”

She also posted a close-up of a salad from Mandy’s Salads.

“And of course @mandysalads”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

One of the final stories showed a red evening dress hanging in her hotel room, possibly the outfit she wore to the reception.

Angela and Carey Price went golfing last weekend

Carey Price and his wife Angela spent a peaceful evening golfing together last weekend. On Saturday, Angela shared several Instagram stories from their outing.

She first posted a story showing herself getting ready, dressed in a sporty golf outfit with a white zip-up top, teal skirt and a light sweater draped over her shoulders.

One of the stories captured a sweet sunset moment of the couple standing arm in arm on the green smiling at each other. Another showed their golf cart parked at dusk.

"Summer nights>" Angela captioned the couple click.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Carey and Angela met on a blind date when he was 17 and playing junior hockey. She was 18 and in college at the time. After dating for about eight years, they got engaged in 2012 and married in August 2013 in Washington. They now have three children, daughters Liv and Millie, and son Lincoln.

Angela is a lifestyle blogger and co-founder of the clothing brand Line Change Co. with Julie Petry. She has dual citizenship and their business operates both in the US and Canada.

