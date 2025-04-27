Charlie Coyle shares heartwarming moment with daughter Lilia from across the glass during Avs playoff Game 4 against Stars

Colorado Avalanche forward Charlie Coyle had a heartwarming moment with his young daughter Lilia before Game 4 of the playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Coyle's wife Danielle captured the special father-daughter interaction in a series of photos and videos on Instagram story.
In one video, Lilia is seen calling for her dad from her seat in the stands, Coyle acknowledges his daughter with taps on the glass and a big smile, sharing a brief but touching moment with his little girl before the big game.
Danielle Coyle posted a photo showing Lilia intently watching the action on the ice below, sporting a tiny Avalanche jersey with her dad's No. 10 on the back.
In another pic, Danielle holds Lilia in her arms as they take in the game together.
The big highlight came after the final buzzer when Danielle's video showed Avalanche fans erupting in celebration following the 4-0 shutout victory.
Coyle married his long-time girlfriend Danielle Hooper, the 2013 Miss Minnesota USA, in August 2022. Their daughter, Lilia, was born in August 2023.
Charlie Coyle's wife Danielle's farewell message to Boston
After her husband Charlie was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline in March, Danielle Coyle posted a heartfelt goodbye to the city of Boston.
Alongside throwback pictures from their six years in Boston, Danielle wrote in an Instagram post:
"A love letter to Boston. Six years of growing from just us two into a real family here. I'm so grateful for this city that we will always consider home. I will miss it more than I could have ever imagined!"
The photos highlighted special moments, like Charlie and Danielle standing on the ice at Fenway Park with Charlie wearing his Bruins jersey, and the entrance to North Station featuring a sign from the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.
Other photos showed Danielle with other Bruins players' wives in matching jackets, the Coyles with their dogs on the cover of "In Boston" magazine, Danielle with fans at a Bruins game and Charlie holding their daughter Lilia.
