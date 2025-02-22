Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley expresses pride despite Team USA's OT loss in 4 Nations Faceoff championship game

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley was in attendance at TD Garden to watch the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament championship game. Although Team USA went on to lose the final 3-2 in overtime, Kiley shared a sweet message on Instagram stories.

Kiley McAvoy posted a picture from the arena wearing a Team USA-themed jacket. She was holding their holding her baby Rhys Michael McAvoy, who was wrapped in a pink baby carrier and had noise-canceling headphones on.

In the caption, Kiley wrote:

“Can’t wait to tell Rhys all about how he got to see Dad and Grampie crush it for Team USA 🇺🇸 so beyond proud of our guys!”

via Instagram /@kileymcavoy

Charlie McAvoy was previously ruled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off final after suffering a significant AC joint injury in his right shoulder during the game against Finland. The team confirmed Tuesday that he wouldn't be available for the championship game.

Following his return to Boston, Bruins medical staff diagnosed McAvoy with an infection in his injured shoulder. He underwent further evaluations, including X-rays, MRI and bloodwork. On Feb. 18, he had an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Charlie McAvoy announce Team USA lineup before historic 4 Nations final

Despite his injury, Charlie McAvoy made an appearance at TD Garden on Thursday to announce Team USA’s starting lineup. Wearing a sling, he received loud applause from his teammates as he walked into the locker room

USA Hockey shared the moment on social media, and McAvoy’s wife Kiley reposted the clip on her stories, expressing her support.

“So proud of this guy ❤️ GO USA 🇺🇸🏒,” she wrote in her story.

Before the final, McAvoy received a special custom “Career Journey Jacket” from Jeanius Jackets. The apparel brand shared a video of the jacket on Instagram on Monday.

The jacket featured three design sections representing Charlie McAvoy’s career. A red and white section honored his time at Boston University, with "Boston University" on the sleeves. A blue and white section represented Team USA and had his name written.

There was also a black and gold section for his Boston Bruins career, featuring the team’s logo and his number.

It also had an NHL’s winter classic patch as well as an NTDP logo, and a special 'Kiley McAvoy' patch under the collar.

Kiley herself took to the comment section of the post and thanked the fashion label brand’s owner Ben Weiner, calling it a special piece she would cherish.

