"So proud of this guy": Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley melts over injured star announcing Team USA starting lineup ahead of 4 Nations Faceoff Final

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy was ruled out of the 4-Nations Face Off final against Canada after suffering a significant AC joint injury in his right shoulder during their game against Finland. The team announced Tuesday that he would not be available for the championship game.

But McAvoy did make it in time at TD Garden after his release from the hospital on Thursday to read his team’s starting lineup for their 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. Prior to the game, Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan introduced Charlie McAvoy as the special guest to announce the starting lineup.

McAvoy, wearing a sling, received loud applause from his teammates as he walked into the locker room. USA Hockey posted a clip of the special moment on their Instagram account.

“The starting line up from Charlie ❤️🇺🇸 #4Nations”, read the caption of the post.

Charlie McAvoy’s wife, Kiley, reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption:

“So proud of this guy ❤️ GO USA 🇺🇸🏒”

On Wednesday, the Bruins’ team physician confirmed that McAvoy also developed an infection in his injured shoulder upon returning to Boston. He underwent evaluations, including X-rays, MRIs, and bloodwork, which led to the diagnosis of both the infection and the AC joint injury.

On February 18, McAvoy underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital. In the early hours of Thursday, the USA defenseman earlier posted on his Instagram stories that he was released from the hospital, with "Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd playing in his car, which also happens to be the team's goal song.

Kylie McAvoy reacts to bespoke ‘Charlie McAvoy Career Journey Jacket’

Earlier this week, Charlie McAvoy received a special bespoke jacket from Jeanius Jackets. On Monday, the fashion label posted a video of the “Charlie McAvoy Career Journey Jacket” on Instagram.

Charlie McAvoy’s wife, Kiley McAvoy, was moved by the design and details of the bespoke jacket and commented on the post, thanking the label’s owner, Ben Weiner.

“Such a cool piece I will cherish forever! Thanks so much Ben 🔥”

The jacket featured sections representing McAvoy’s time at Boston University, Team USA, and the Boston Bruins. It also included a Winter Classic patch, NTDP logo, and a Bruins patch with “Kiley McAvoy” under the collar.

