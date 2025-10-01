  • home icon
  • "Cheap-shot artist": Senators' Nick Cousins berated for slash on Habs' Ivan Demidov in preseason game

"Cheap-shot artist": Senators' Nick Cousins berated for slash on Habs' Ivan Demidov in preseason game

By ARJUN B
Modified Oct 01, 2025 10:30 GMT
Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins came under fire for a slash on Canadiens rookie Ivan Demidov during Tuesday’s heated preseason matchup.

The incident happened near the neutral zone after Demidov had made a pass, when Cousins came from behind and slashed at his wrist. Demidov appeared to be in pain but shook it off. No penalty was called on the play.

Fans were quick to react online, blasting Cousins for the move, with one commenting:

“Senators’ Nick Cousins is the definition of a rat in hockey. Cheap-shot artist. Showing it again with slash to hand of #Habs Ivan Demidov.”
Another wrote:

"Cousins is a coward everyone knows that. But what was the Ref doing looking at the whole thing."
Here are some more fan reactions:

"He's clearly losing his talent to be productive, so now he's trying to hang onto his NHL Career by being a dirty rat," one wrote.
"Typical Cousins.. been a rat his whole career.. gotta believe KARMA will come for him one day.. SOON," another wrote.
"Maybe Florian Xhekaj shouldn't have jumped Yakemchuk... You go after one of our guys we'll take out your guy. Cry some more Stu," a user commented.
"He got comfortable with dirty stuff like that pretty quickly after both Xhekaj got thrown out. Coward stuff," another wrote.

The game itself was filled with chaos, as the two teams combined for 124 penalty minutes in a brawl-heavy preseason showdown.

Game Recap: Habs' 5-0 win against Senators

Oliver Kapanen opened the scoring in the first period for the Habs on Tuesday night at Videotron Center. Patrik Laine and Alexandre Carrier added second-period goals two minutes and 41 seconds apart.

In the third, Lane Hutson and Kirby Dach found the back of the net to seal a 5-0 preseason win for Montreal over the Ottawa Senators.

Brendan Gallagher had a big night with three assists, while Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov chipped in with two helpers each. Jakub Dobes turned aside all 16 shots he faced. The Senators racked up 102 penalty minutes and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Leevi Merilainen stopped 18 shots for Ottawa. The Habs now shift to the preseason finale against the Senators on Saturday.

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

