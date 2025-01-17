"Clean hit Flyers fans are just soft": NHL fans debate after Maxim Tsyplakov lands massive shoulder hit on Ryan Poehling

Despite a tough 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers exuded confidence as they arrived at UBS Arena on Long Island to face the New York Islanders. Their recent victories against the Ducks and Panthers had boosted their morale. However, their latest game took a tense turn when Flyers center Ryan Poehling absorbed a hard hit from Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

The incident occurred at 8:23 in the first period during a power play. Tsyplakov's brutal hit connected with Poehling's shoulder and head area, knocking him off his feet. The 26-year-old Flyer was visibly shaken and needed assistance leaving the ice.

The impact of the hit resulted in an upper-body injury, forcing Poehling to miss the remainder of the game.

To the surprise of many, the referees initially chose not to call a penalty on the play. A video review was conducted, but ultimately, no penalty was assessed to Tsyplakov. This decision sparked outrage among Flyers fans, including head coach John Tortorella, who engaged in a heated debate with the referees.

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter), to express their disappointment and criticize the referees' call.

"Unbelievable watching this replay. Refs need to be fined for their decision", wrote one fan.

"Slow? He was literally carried off the ice. Not even close to a clean hit. Refs are a joke", noted another.

"Hold your f****** refs accountable @PR_NHL", wrote a user.

However, not everyone agreed that Maxim Tsyplakov's hit on Ryan Poehling was deserving of a penalty. Some fans defended the hit, calling it a clean and legitimate check.

"Clean hit flyers fans are just soft", one X user wrote.

"Leagues gone way too soft its clean", a fan noted.

"clean play gotta keep your head up in the national", another fan reacted.

Flyers soar to 5-3 win over Islanders despite losing Ryan Poehling to injury

The Philadelphia Flyers secured their third victory in four games with a comprehensive 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Long Island. The game got off to a physical start when Flyers forward Ryan Poehling took a brutal hit from Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov at 8:23 of the first period, ruling him out for the rest of the game.

Despite the controversy surrounding the hit, the Islanders capitalized on the momentum to take a 1-0 lead at 9:21 of the first period, courtesy of Bo Horvat's goal. The hosts maintained their lead heading into the first intermission.

However, the Flyers dominated the second period, outshooting the Islanders 11-6 and scoring three consecutive goals. Captain Sean Couturier opened the scoring at 5:15, followed by Garnet Hathaway at 9:29 and Morgan Frost at 13:41. The visitors took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Islanders attempted to mount a comeback in the third period, with Mathew Barzal scoring just 30 seconds in. However, Flyers defenseman Cam York responded with a goal at 5:16, restoring the visitors' two-goal lead.

Anders Lee narrowed the deficit to 4-3 at 17:16, but Noah Cates sealed the win for the Flyers with an empty-netter at 18:48.

