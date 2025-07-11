'Clown move': NHL broadcasting icon John Buccigross berates St. Louis Blues for dismissing legendary play-by-play announcer John Kelly

NHL broadcast icon John Buccigross berated the St. Louis Blues on Twitter for dismissing legendary play-by-play announcer John Kelly. Buccigross called it a "clown move" by the Blues organization.

John Kelly has been the television voice of the Blues for 20 seasons, starting in 2004. He previously worked alongside the legendary Ken Wilson and also had stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche.

Kelly comes from a hockey broadcasting family - his father is the iconic Dan Kelly who called Blues games for over two decades.

The Blues announced on Thursday that Kelly's contract would not be renewed for next season as part of a restructuring of their broadcasts. The team's games will now be simulcast on radio and television, with radio announcers Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale taking over the TV booth.

Upon hearing the news, John Buccigross of ESPN's NHL coverage tweeted:

"Absolutely ridiculous. Clown move."

In a statement, Blues Chairman Tom Stillman said:

"John and the Kelly name will forever be embedded in the history of our franchise. For the past 20 seasons, he has called some of the greatest hockey in our history, his beloved 'thank you, thank you, thank you' echoing over some of our most treasured memories."

Other changes are coming to the Blues' broadcasts as well. Longtime pre and postgame host Alexa Datt will also not return next season. Her role will be filled by existing broadcaster Scott Warmann.

Fans react to St. Louis Blues dismissing play-by-play announcer John Kelly

The Blues' decision to not renew play-by-play announcer John Kelly's contract has elicited passionate responses from fans on social media. Many fans have expressed disappointment and criticism over the move, believing that Kelly was an integral part of the St. Louis Blues experience.

One fan wrote,

"I’m confused with the (Stillman's) comments. Is he retiring or being let go?"

Another fan wrote,

"Well, it doesn’t like this is a popular move. Let’s hope JK decides to step down himself for some reason so this doesn’t look so bad on the @StLouisBlues" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Legend, part of blues family….yet kicked aside and not renewed. Good way to piss off the fanbase in July." one fan wrote.

"Absolute disgrace of a decision." another fan wrote.

"We need a John Kelly banner up next to Dan Kelly" a user commented.

"Had to scramble and put this together cause that announcement didn’t go how y’all thought it would?" another fan wrote.

The St. Louis Blues have not provided details on the reason for Kelly's dismissal. But the overwhelming fan response shows his deep connection to the St. Louis community and loyal Blues fanbase.

