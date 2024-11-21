St. Louis, Missouri native Jon Hamm was an ardent fan of the city's NHL franchise, the St. Louis Blues, since his childhood days. The highly acclaimed Hollywood actor made a surprise guest appearance on Wednesday's "NHL on TNT" show to promote the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks jerseys for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, scheduled to be played on Dec. 31,2024, at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Hamm appeared on the show wearing the cream and blue 2024 NHL Winter Classic St. Louis Blues sweater and a raggedy team cap. Towards the end of the segment, Paul Bissonnette took a sly dig at Hamm's weary old cap, when Hamm explained the significance of his almost 30-year-old item of clothing.

Jon Hamm said that he had purchased two caps, one yellow and another blue, in 1995-96 when he first moved to Los Angeles to kick start his acting career. Owing to its almost three-decade wear and tear, the blue version of the hat had now turned to a "greasy gray" color, and had also made a bizarre feature in the 2019 Stanley Cup party of the St. Louis Blues.

".... but it's got a few miles on the odometer, but it's brought us a little bit of luck. It's been doused with Bud Light from the Stanley Cup. It's had a couple good nights out," Hamm said.(3:29)

It's customary for NHL champions to drink beer out of the Stanley Cup, and the St. Louis Blues seemed to have had graciously invited Jon Hamm to their Stanley Cup afterparty post their 2019 victory.

Longtime St. Louis Blues fan Jon Hamm was never able to play hockey due to harsh financial conditions

After Hamm and Biz lightheartedly exchanged some challenging words, Hamm was asked if he ever played hockey growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hamm opened up about his childhood days in St. Louis and said:

"I never played. It was too expensive to play, and in St Louis, we didn't have the youth organizations back then that they do now." (1:54)

Hamm recalled attending a handful of games at the Checkerdome with his father. He recollected his extreme excitement of attending home games despite the 70s Blues team not being a "marquee" hockey team, per se.

Talking about the 80s Blues team, Hamm said:

"..... that's when we really, all (of) St Louis really, really united behind the team."

Hamm remembered the late 1980s teams of the St. Louis Blues that had the likes of current day Hockey Hall of Famers, Brett Hull (1987-98), Adam Oates (1989-92), Brendan Shanahan (1991-95), and Kelly Chase (1989-94, 1997-2000).

