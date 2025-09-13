  • home icon
Cole Caufield's pasta making skills draws hilarious response from Trevor Zegras

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield had fans cracking up on Friday after sharing a lighthearted cooking moment on Instagram.

Caufield posted a photo of himself pouring pasta straight into a pot of sauce on the stove with several boxes of pasta visible on the counter. He captioned the post with a simple:

“chefs kiss 🍝 @myhappieats.”
While fans filled the comments with laughing and heart-eye emojis, Anaheim

Ducks star Trevor Zegras chimed in with the funniest reaction.

“No water is a crazy play,” Zegras wrote, poking fun at Caufield’s cooking technique
Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras are close friends on and off the ice. The pair were teammates with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and later reunited on the international stage at the 2021 World Junior Championship where they helped lead Team USA to gold.

Cole Caufield and Trevor Zegras linked up in the offseason

Earlier this summer, Cole Caufield has been making the most of his offseason splitting his downtime between family, friends and a mix of golf and travel. Last month, the 23-year-old shared a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping his summer.

The post opened with a click of Caufield at the wheel of a boat before shifting to the golf course, where he and a playing partner teed off against the backdrop of a setting sun. Another shot showed him back on the water lounging with his brother Brock Caufield, while later photos included a stroll with Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras and a city walk with former Canadiens teammate Christian Dvorak.

Caufield also gave fans a glimpse of his training routine sharing snaps from the gym and rinkside with teammates Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson. His travels took him abroad as well with a clip from Centre Court during a visit to Wimbledon. The final image circled back to golf, capturing Caufield on the green.

The post came not long after Caufield spent a sunny Sunday at the exclusive Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown, Georgia. Joined by teammate Chris Wideman and close friend Michael Smith, the trio walked the members-only course. Caufield documented the day with photos of the group strolling down wide fairways, a posed shot with his club and a glowing sunset to close out the round.

Caufield is coming off a decent season with the Canadiens playing all 82 games and recording 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points. Montreal finished the regular season 40-31-11 and clinched a wild card spot but their playoff run ended quickly with a first-round loss to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
