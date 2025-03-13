Connor Bedard gives his insight on Macklin Celebrini's most underrated skill ahead of battle between former No. 1 picks

Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, former No. 1 picks for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, respectively, are set to face off for the first time in the NHL on Thursday when the Blackhawks take on the Sharks.

Ad

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Bedard shared his thoughts on what he believes is Celebrini's most underrated skill — his relentless energy.

"He's always hounding pucks and he's always moving and he's just hard to play against. I think that's impressive from an offensive player who's so gifted," Bedard said (per NHL.com).

"You can talk about his shot, his skills, his IQ, it's all unbelievable. But that's something that people might not notice as much is how hard he is on pucks. He's always getting in the way and creating stuff off the puck, so that's really impressive."

Ad

Trending

Bedard won the Calder Trophy last season after a 61-point campaign. This year, the 19-year-old continues to lead the Blackhawks in scoring with 52 points in 65 games.

Macklin Celebrini missed both previous meetings between San Jose and Chicago this season due to a hip injury.

"He's a dynamic player," said Bedard. "I know coming in as an 18-year-old is tough and obviously it's a good League, so I'm glad to see his production and his impact on games has been awesome."

Ad

Celebrini has recorded 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games. He ranks second among NHL rookies, just behind Lane Hutson (49 points in 64 games), and has the highest points-per-game average (0.89) among rookies who have played at least 40 games.

Macklin Celebrini on first NHL matchup with Connor Bedard

Macklin Celebrini acknowledges that while this isn’t yet a high-stakes rivalry, he’s eager for the chance to face off against Bedard.

Ad

"For sure it's going to be great," Celebrini said (per NHL.com). “Them and us, we have a way to go before it’s a high-level rivalry where we’re both in a playoff spot and maybe we face each other in the playoffs.”

Celebrini went on to praise Bedard's elite offensive abilities, which he noticed when skating with him in the summer. He pointed out that Bedard's vision on the ice is often overlooked. With his long stick and smart positioning, Bedard knows how to take the puck away from opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama