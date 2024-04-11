Connor McDavid injury update: Why did Oilers captain not play against Golden Knights?

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was sidelined for the game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury sustained in the previous contest against the Calgary Flames.

McDavid was unable to participate in practices from Monday to Wednesday and has been designated as day-to-day by the coaching staff. Despite being considered a game-time decision, he was ultimately excluded from the roster due to his injury.

Speaking to Mark Specter of Sportsnet Pacific in an interview, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said the following:

“The most important thing is playoffs and that we are ready. We want to make sure everyone's healthy as much as possible going into playoffs.”

Additionally, during interviews with the players, Leon Draisaitl said before the Connor McDavid news:

“We want to continue putting up points, continue to win and give ourselves a chance at winning the division. That being said, you don't need to exhaust anybody going into Game 1 just because you have a chance at finishing first."

Zach Hyman said:

“We want to win the division if we can, and I think it's pretty attainable right now. It's always good to have something to play for down the stretch … and it's important to go into the playoffs playing your best."

“I think it's important through those these last six games — even though it's in a short window — that we go out there and we plan to play like what we're going to do during the playoffs. You can't just turn the switch on — it's really, really important to have momentum going into playoffs.”

Connor McDavid picks up two points as the Edmonton Oilers win the Battle of Alberta

In the final Battle of Alberta matchup this season, Connor McDavid played an important role in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames, contributing two assists and bringing his season total to 99 helpers. With one more assist, McDavid will reach the ranks of Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr, who have reached the 100-assist point in a regular season.

Not only is McDavid chasing assist records, but he is also in the running for the points leader in the NHL, as he currently sits at 130. It will depend on whether he can surpass Nikita Kucherov and Nathan McKinnon, who are also in the hunt.

The Edmonton Oilers' next game is against the Arizona Coyotes at home on April 12.