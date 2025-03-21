Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the team’s morning skate.

McDavid spoke to the media on Thursday morning, addressing the newly named Canadian Prime Minister’s visit, stating:

“Obviously, nice to have him here. He’s an Oilers fan, lifelong Oilers fan. Oilers fans are welcome, here, for sure.”

Connor McDavid’s kind words regarding Carney’s visit to the Oilers’ morning skate underscore his appreciation for fans, regardless of their position or role.

McDavid added:

“Definitely a unique thing.”

Reporters asked Connor McDavid about Carney’s hockey skills. In particular, one reporter asked McDavid if he could convince Carney to play goalie by “twisting his arm.”

The Oilers captain replied:

“I’m not sure his security detail would like that very much. But, obviously, a unique thing to have him here. Life-long Oilers fan. So, always welcome in the room, here.”

With the Edmonton Oilers poised for another long playoff run, Mark Carney might become a more frequent visitor to the team’s clubhouse. Moreover, if the Oilers are ever in need of an emergency goaltender, McDavid could convince Carney to lace up his skates and hit the ice.

Connor McDavid is the only NHL player to have at least one three-point game against all 32 clubs

Connor McDavid reached another significant NHL milestone. On Tuesday night, McDavid scored a goal and two assists for three points in a 7-1 shellacking of the Utah Hockey Club. That three-point effort now places McDavid as the only NHLer to have registered at least one three-point game against all current 32 NHL franchises.

Other players who have registered at least one three-point game against 31 teams include Alex Ovechkin, Nathan MacKinnon, Patrick Kane and Nikita Kucherov. Each of these stars will need to beat up the Utah Hockey Club to catch McDavid’s new milestone.

The feat is a testament to McDavid’s consistent scoring across the league. McDavid has enjoyed success against every team in the league on his path to registering 1,000 points this season. It’s worth pointing out that McDavid has registered 11 three-point games against the Anaheim Ducks and 10 against the Calgary Flames. He’s registered a single three-point game against the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Utah Hockey Club and Detroit Red Wings.

With about 13 games to go in the Oilers’ schedule, McDavid could have additional opportunities to continue adding to his three-point games around the league. The Oilers will need all the offense they can get from their captain as they look to secure their playoff berth this season.

