Connor McDavid makes feelings known on McDonald's in Edmonton temporarily renaming to McDavid's after his 4 Nations-clinching golden goal

Connor McDavid shared his thoughts on McDonald's temporarily renaming two of its locations to McDavid's following his golden goal that clinched the championship for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament.

When asked by reporters what he thought about the name change, McDavid said:

"Pretty cool. Pretty funny. A lot of my good buddies growing up in high school worked at that McDonald's back home, so they all had a good laugh at that."

McDonald's made good on its promise to temporarily rebrand two restaurants as "McDavid's" after the Edmonton Oilers captain led Team Canada to victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off last month.

The fast food giant changed the signs at a McDonald's in Edmonton, Alberta, where McDavid’s home is , as well as one in Newmarket, Ontario, where he grew up.

"A promise is a promise," McDonald's wrote in a social media post announcing the name change. "McDavid's is officially a thing."

Last June, McDonald's Canada had posted on social media challenging McDavid to "bring the cup back to Canada" in reference to the Stanley Cup and offered to turn a McDonald's in Edmonton into "McDavid's" if he succeeded.

Although the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers, McDonald's followed through on renaming restaurants after McDavid's clutch golden goal for Team Canada.

McDonald's said that they "couldn't stop thinking about that shot" when they announced locations in Edmonton and Newmarket would be temporarily renamed in McDavid's honor.

McDonald’s Canada message on renaming to McDavid’s

Beyond the restaurant rebranding, McDonald's introduced menu items like the "Big Mac-David" burger and discounted small fries for $0.97, a nod to McDavid's jersey number.

McDonald’s Canada, on renaming to McDavid’s,’ said:

“Our local franchisees are committed to supporting the communities they serve, and that means celebrating their wins. Bringing home the win for Canada on the ice is a huge accomplishment, and as a fellow McD, we go big with our celebrations.” (per MSN.com)

Newmarket franchise owner Peter Miller told Newmarket Today that he had never seen McDonald's react with such excitement over a hometown hero.

“It’s a big deal for us. It’s a big deal for the town of Newmarket, and (we’ll) have a little fun I think with this.” Peter Miller said.

Miller added that they would have some fun with the renaming.

