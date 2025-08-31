Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will likely start the 2025-26 season without a contract extension as NHL insider John Shannon reported the team has not begun talks on a new deal. McDavid is in the last year of his eight-year, $100,000,000 contract and is eligible to sign an extension since July 1.

On the "100% Hockey" podcast, Shannon said McDavid will go into camp without a new deal.

"It’s not going to be announced in training camp," Shannon said, via edmontonjournal.com, "He’s going to go into the regular season without a new contract."

Shannon said McDavid wants to control the process.

"As long as Connor can weather the storm of answering questions, and he’ll manage that in camp," Shannon said, "then take your time and do it right and make sure that everybody’s on the same page. Because quite frankly the negotiations haven’t really started yet. They haven’t started yet.”

McDavid also spoke about his contract extension at Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp. He said he wants to take his time with the decision.

"I’ll take my time and go through everything," McDavid said at Canada's camp in Calgary, via NHL.com. "I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada... (So) I’ll take my time going through it with my family, my agent, and everybody involved. We're going through it slowly.”

The 28-year-old finished with 100 points in 67 games last season. He also added 33 points in 22 playoff games.

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson's comments on Connor McDavid extension

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson shared his views on Connor McDavid's potential extension. He said talks will be simple once they begin and stressed the process will be straightforward for both sides.

"It's not going to be a long negotiation," Jackson said. "... when Conner's ready, like we'll have the discussion and we'll get a deal done... We got a deal done early September with Leon, ... So I sort of feel it's the same with Connor."

Earlier this month the "2 Mutts Hockey" podcast claimed that McDavid is expected to receive a significant raise in his next contract.

"The conversation on AAV has gone from $16M to around $17.5M from what we’ve been told." 2 Mutts wrote on X.

A contract figure ranging between $16M to $17.5 M is going to make Connor McDavid the player with the highest AAV in the NHL.

