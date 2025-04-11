Connor McDavid's hilarious locker room nickname revealed

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided some background and context about Connor McDavid’s return to the ice on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers captain had three assists during the team’s 4–3 win over the St Louis Blues.

McDavid, who had missed the last eight games due to a lower-body injury, was added to the roster for Wednesday at the last minute. Friedman discussed the Oilers captain’s return to the ice while co-hosting Friday’s edition of the “32 Thoughts” podcast on Sportsnet.

“I'm not so sure that everyone thought it was the best idea, but such is the power of Connor McDavid,” Friedman said. “Yes, I'm not convinced the Oilers all thought it was a great idea. But you know, if McDavid says I'm gonna play, what are they gonna do? Say no? Someone gave me a great nickname for him. They called him the bearded ball of hate. And nobody was going to tell him no."

Friedman also commented on Connor McDavid’s post-game media session, where the Oilers captain emphasized that he was not replacing another player on the roster.

“Because they played short the other night in their game in Anaheim, and they were gonna have to play short again, he (McDavid) realized that if he went in, it's not like anybody was gonna have to sit," Friedman said.

“I thought that was, I thought that was very captainy. Like, I think he said, 'Nobody's gonna have to sit, and I want to play. So what's the harm in me playing? I'm not taking anybody out.'”

Connor McDavid’s three points help Oilers grab victory

The Oilers have been 4-4-0 in their eight games without their captain, and Connor McDavid led them to victory on Wednesday. He provided an assist to teammate Connor Brown for the game-winner with 21 seconds left on the clock.

This was Brown’s second goal of the night. Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson also scored a goal each.

“It was a difficult situation for our group as a whole. Guys coming in and out of the lineup, sick, hurt, whatever it is,” McDavid said after the game via NHL.com. “Short numbers, we had to go five D. It was a gutsy effort by them. It was kind of a crazy day for our group with not knowing who is going and whatnot. I was just happy to get in there.”

The Oilers are currently third in the Pacific Division with 95 points from 78 games. They can clinch a playoff berth on Friday if they gain a point in their game against the San Jose Sharks.

