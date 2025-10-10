Connor McDavid's wife Lauren couldn’t get enough of Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste’s stunning after party look

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, couldn’t stop admiring Celeste Desjardins’ after party look from her wedding with Leon Draisaitl. Celeste shared a video on Instagram on Friday where she was seen walking down the stairs in a white bodycon mini lace dress.
“My dream after party dress,” Celeste captioned the post.
Lauren, who is close friends with Celeste, reacted to post with three fire emojis.
Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got married on August 2, 2025, in South of France. The wedding was attended by family, friends, and several NHL players, including Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle.
Other guests included current and former Oilers teammates such as Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, who attended with his fiancee, Mara Teigen. McDavid and Lauren had their own wedding a year earlier, on July 27, 2024, at Old Woman Island on Lake Muskoka.
The two couples have shared many happy moments recently, both in their personal lives and in their hockey careers. On Monday, McDavid signed a two year, $25 million contract extension with Edmonton, which begins in 2026–27 season.
After the news, Draisaitl spoke about his teammate’s new deal and called McDavid “the heart and soul” of the team.
“Obviously very excited," Draisaitl said on Tuesday. "You know, every negotiation is its own project, its own time, but for us as an organization, obviously he's the heart and soul of a group and of our team. So, you know, getting the chance to chase it down for three more years at least, you know, is obviously amazing.”
Leon and Celeste celebrate Connor McDavid’s contract with a thoughtful gesture
After Connor McDavid signed his two year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins, sent a kind gesture to celebrate the news. They surprised McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, with a bouquet and a note that read,
“Congratulations! 2 extra years with our favorite people. We love you guys. Let’s win this thing! Love, Cel, Leon and Bobo.”
McDavid also posted on X, writing,
“Our journey here continues,” along with photos of himself in an Oilers jersey.
Connor McDavid received a 30-second standing ovation from fans during the season opener against Calgary on Wednesday. On Monday, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said the deal was McDavid’s choice.
“He’s such a one-of-a-kind guy, such a tremendous leader and so motivated to try and win," Bowman added, via NHL.com.
The Oilers will next play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM EDT.
