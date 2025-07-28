Connor McDavid's wife Lauren drops a heartwarming message to celebrate couple's first anniversary

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle marked one year of marriage this weekend. To celebrate, McDavid shared photos from their wedding in Muskoka. He posted the throwback pictures on Instagram and wrote,“1 year today ❤️.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures captured small and happy moments from their wedding. The duo chose simple and classic outfits for their wedding. Lauren wore a white strapless gown, and Connor wore a black tuxedo. The ceremony happened on a floating dock on Lake Muskoka on July 27, 2024.After Connor’s post, Lauren replied in the comments,“Love you so much and doing life with you 🤍🤍🤍”via Instagram/@mcdavid97Connor McDavid proposed to Lauren in June 2023. She later shared her feelings online, saying she felt lucky and excited about the future.“I knew you were my person from the day we met,” she had written in her Instagram post after the proposal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple met in 2016 through Lauren’s cousin and one of Connor’s teammates. Their first meeting happened at a birthday party. It was a blind date arranged by friends, and they’ve been together since.Earlier this year, on March 3, Lauren shared a funny story about their first date. Speaking with ESPN’s Kat Ellis, she said,“We’re on kind of a blind-ish date in Toronto. And yeah, that was like 10 years ago now. He was 18 and I was 19. It was funny because I had to like use my ID to get us a bottle of wine because he was, like, underage.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConnor McDavid's wife Lauren, got to meet her old friend at Paris AirportLast week, Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, was spotted at Paris' Charles De Gaulle Airport with her friend Rachel Gagner. Rachel is married to Sam Gagner, who previously played for the Edmonton Oilers and was McDavid's teammate in the 2023-24 season.It was a coincidence that Lauren and Rachel got to see each other at the airport, as she missed her connecting flight to Italy. Lauren shared the surprising story behind her run-in with Rachel at the airport in an Instagram story. She shared a picture of their wine glasses and wrote,“When you miss your connecting flight and don’t get rebooked for another 6 hours onto the next flight, but you run into your bestie.”Finally, after the long wait, Lauren flew to Italy. She was there for work related to her business venture, Bar Trove, which she recently opened in downtown Edmonton.Meanwhile, Connor McDavid is taking his time to reflect on last season’s disappointment. He couldn’t help the Oilers in another Stanley Cup finals loss to the Florida Panthers. Next season, his impending contract extension could make it difficult for him to stay focused on his game, meaning rumors about his future in Edmonton are likely to become a constant presence.