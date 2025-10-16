Connor McDavid's wife Lauren hangs with her girlfriends 'way past bedtime' in NYC

This week, while the Edmonton Oilers were in New York for their matchup against the Rangers, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle made the most of the trip. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a series of Instagram stories capturing snapshots from her stay.
The stories started with the night at Madison Square Garden where she was joined by friends including Matleena Laakso, the wife of Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen. One clip showed the group walking up the arena steps under the glowing lights of MSG before the puck dropped on Tuesday night’s game.
Later, she reposted a mirror selfie with her friends inside a New York restaurant.
“Way past our bedtime @racheldunford @laurenkyle1,” read the caption of the story.
The evening wrapped up back at their chic stay at Fouquet’s New York, which Lauren showed in another story featuring the warm tones and plush decor.
On the ice, the Oilers blanked the Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday night with Stuart Skinner recording a 30-save shutout. Trent Frederic netted the opener in the second period and Adam Henrique sealed it with an empty-netter late in the third, assisted by Connor McDavid. The win marked Edmonton’s second straight of the season, while the Rangers were shut out at home for the third consecutive game.
Connor McDaid’s wife hosts Thanksgiving dinner
Earlier this Canadian Thanksgiving weekend, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle hosted a team dinner at the couple’s Edmonton home attended by several Oilers players and their partners.
Lauren shared photos and reposted Instagram stories on Sunday showing the autumn-themed setup she designed. The dinner table featured cream linens, woven placemats, white pumpkin and amber-toned florals.
One story originally posted by Vasily Podkolzin’s wife Sasha captured the full table setting. Kasperi Kapanen’s wife Matleena Laakso shared a photo of the centerpiece with the caption “Happy Thanksgiving,” while Leon Draisaitl’s partner Celeste Desjardins also posted from the evening.
“Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🧡,” Lauren wrote in one of her stories.
The dinner followed a busy week for McDavid and Lauren coinciding with the Oilers’ season opener against the Calgary Flames.
On Friday, Lauren shared a carousel of photos from the game where she appeared in a white outfit paired with a yet-to-be-released Oilers fan jacket from her brand Sports Club Atelier. The jacket featured orange, white and blue color blocks, a racer collar and team patches.
“Speeding into the season 🏁 fast as f***,” she captioned the post.
The fashion tease comes shortly after Kyle’s interview with The Kit, where she discussed how her exposure to hockey through McDavid has influenced her creative direction for Sports Club Atelier, launched in December 2024.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama