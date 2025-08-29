Connor McDavid's wife Lauren introduces new 'exclusively from Europe' liquor addition to her luxury bar's cocktail menu

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle has unveiled a new addition to the upscale cocktail menu at her luxury bar and restaurant, Bar Trove.

On Thursday, Lauren shared an Instagram story featuring a close-up shot of three stemmed glasses filled with a bright orange-pink spritz cocktail served over ice. One of the glasses was garnished with a citrus twist and another with what looks like a dark stick garnish.

The drinks were placed next to a deep red leather-bound menu. She shared that the spritz cocktails were made with a liquor brought in from Europe:

“We brought this liquor in Exclusively from Europe to bar trove!”

Lauren also described it as her personal favorite drink, the Pomelle Spritz. Tagging both Bar Trove and the brand, Lauren wrote:

“Got my favourite drink @bartroveca the @pomellespritz She’s the new spritz 🍹.”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

Lauren had originally announced the bar in December last year and it opened to the public on June 6, 2025 inside the historic Canada Permanent Building. She also hosted a soft launch with friends and family in late May which was attended by several partners of current and former Oilers players. The 40-seat venue shares the building with Trove Living and Kyle & Co Design, which is Lauren’s interior design studio.

Lauren Kyle recreated Connor McDavid’s waterboarding feat from last summer

Last week, Lauren Kyle took to Instagram to share a series of stories from her weekend in Muskoka with Connor McDavid. She also shared a story of herself wakesurfing behind a boat. The clip set to ‘Summer’ by The Carters showed her gliding across the water on a bright afternoon.

The post felt like a callback to last July when McDavid went viral after his own waterboarding attempt by the lake. That video sparked plenty of jokes online with fans comparing it to Mark Zuckerberg’s tuxedo-clad surfing clip from 4th of July.

Lauren also posted a couple of cozy moments from the trip, including a shot of the couple’s dogs and a short clip of a late-night family basketball game.

Earlier this month, the couple had been in France to celebrate Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding. The ceremony took place in Les Baux-de-Provence with several of Draisaitl’s Oilers teammates and their partners making the trip overseas.

Following the wedding, Connor McDavid and Lauren joined Draisaitl and Desjardins for a getaway in Saint-Tropez. Lauren later shared several highlights from the trip, from boat rides and seaside views to a video of her and McDavid dancing with drinks in hand.

