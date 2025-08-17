  • home icon
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren recreates hubby’s waterboarding feat from last summer

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 17, 2025 11:30 GMT
Connor McDavid&rsquo;s wife Lauren recreates hubby&rsquo;s waterboarding feat from last summer
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren recreates hubby’s waterboarding feat from last summer [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle are spending some offseason downtime in Muskoka. On Saturday, Lauren shared several stories on her Instagram featuring their weekend activities.

One of the stories saw her wakesurfing behind a boat. The clip was soundtracked by Summer from The Carters.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The clip drew quick attention as a callback to last July when Connor McDavid himself was seen waterboarding during a lakeside outing. At the time, his video was even compared to Mark Zuckerberg’s now-infamous surfing clip.

Zuckerberg’s original video posted on July 4, 2021, showed the Facebook co-founder in a tuxedo, holding a beer can in one hand and an American flag in the other as he surfed to Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 hit Born in the U.S.A.

Lauren also shared a couple more stories from their weekend. One of the stories featured their dogs and the other was a short clip showing a late evening family scramble on the basketball court.

Connor McDavid and Lauren joined Leon Draisaitl and Celeste on St. Tropez vacay

Earlier this week, Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle spent time in Saint-Tropez with Leon Draisaitl and his wife Celeste Desjardins. The couples met for the getaway after Draisaitl and Desjardins’ wedding on August 2 in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Lauren shared several highlights of the trip on Instagram including a photo of the four enjoying a peaceful sea view from a boat. She also posted images of the wedding venue, as well as a video of her and Connor dancing while each held a drink.

Her posts included group photos with McDavid, Draisaitl and Desjardins, along with a mirror selfie and a shot of Connor and Leon walking together on the street. One picture showed Lauren in a white dress by the sea standing alongside Connor, who wore a white t-shirt and beige pants.

"A little SOF 🌊 🌞,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

In addition to the vacation moments, Lauren shared scenes from the wedding festivities. At the rehearsal dinner, she appeared in a blue dress with a back cut-out while Celeste wore a light-toned gown.

Several of Leon Draisaitl’s current and former teammates traveled to France for the destination wedding including Evander Kane, Connor Brown, Warren Foegele, Zach Hyman, Tyson Barrie, Calvin Pickard and Tyler Ennis, each accompanied by their partners.

Among those in attendance were Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen, Brown’s wife Madison, Foegele’s wife Alexandra, Hyman’s wife Alannah, Barrie’s wife Emma, Pickard’s wife Courtney Keats, Ennis’s wife Noa, Adam Henrique’s wife Lauren and Cody Ceci’s wife Jamie.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

