Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle & her best friend Rachel Gagner enjoy adventurous Colorado Ski getaway in winter wonderland

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, recently hit the ski slopes in Colorado with her friend, Rachel Gagner, who is married to Oilers forward Sam Gagner. On Monday, Kyle posted a video reel of her ski trip on Instagram and captioned it:

“Just a couple Canadian girls.”

The short clip shows Kyle and Gagner, also tagged in the reel, gearing up before taking the chair lift to the top of a hill and strapping on their skis. The duo then glide downhill at speed and perform some stunts and tricks during their downhill run. Reactions to the post praised their S-turns and 360-spins in particular.

Lauren also posted a photo of Connor McDavid in a Team Canada jersey on her Instagram story, adding heart and Canadian flag emojis in the caption. McDavid participated in the team’s first practice session on Monday ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which is being held instead of the All-Star Game this season.

The tournament, held on Wednesday, will mark McDavid's first time playing best-on-best hockey since the 2018 World Championships. McDavid also said he was excited to play alongside Canadian hockey stars Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

McDavid was in the top line alongside Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart during Monday’s practice.

"So guys are coming in from different situations. I think we're just trying to get a little bit of a base down, see how it's going to feel and what it's like out there together. I thought it was a pretty good first day,” McDavid said, via NHL.com

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle was in Aspen last week

Last week, Lauren Kyle was in Aspen, Colorado, with Rachel Gagner and her friend, Liv Hall, who is dating snowboarder Mark McMorris. She shared photos from her trip on her Instagram story on Feb. 5. She tagged McMorris, Hall, and Gagner in the post and wrote:

“Go mark go.”

(Credit: IG/@laurenkyle1)

Kyle snowboarded and had fun with her friends during the trip.

They were also joined at one point by Celeste Desjardins, the fiancee of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. The friends, who were all present at Kyle and Connor McDavid’s wedding in July 2024, posted photos and clips of their fun times at the winter resort.

