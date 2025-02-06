In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife goes snowboarding in snowy Aspen mountains with Sam Gagner's wife Rachel and Mark McMorris' partner Liv

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, spent a day snowboarding in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, with her friends Rachel Gagner, wife of Sam Gagner, and Liv, partner of snowboarder Mark McMorris. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a series of photos and clips from the trip on her Instagram stories.

One photo featured a massive snowboarding ramp with Mark Morris performing mid-air. In the caption, Lauren wrote:

“Go mark go,” tagging Mark McMorris, Liv, and Rachel Gagner."

Another image showed Lauren, Rachel, and Liv posing in front of the ramp. Lauren wore a white jacket and sunglasses, while Rachel donned a blue jacket over a black top and Liv sported a white hoodie.

A close-up shot displayed Lauren and Rachel’s snowboards on a lift, captioned:

“They went to the dark side.”

Image via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

A separate story featured Liv holding a pink Burton snowboard and coffee in another hand. In the caption, Lauren wrote:

“Our boarder girl ❄️ @livhalll”

Image via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The next story saw an indoor selfie featuring Lauren, Rachel, and Liv in their winter outfits, where the group posed in front of a mirror in the changing rooms. The final picture showed Lauren and Liv sitting on a snowy bench, originally posted by Rachel Gagner, laughing with their snowboards nearby.

Connor McDavid’s wife linked up with friends in Aspen

Earlier last weekend, Lauren Kyle set off on her winter getaway in Aspen, Colorado. She was joined by Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, and Sam Gagner’s wife, Rachel.

During their Aspen trip, the trio explored the snowy streets, dressed in stylish winter coats and boots. They shared snapshots of their time together on their Instagram stories, including a mirror selfie taken inside a boutique store surrounded by designer handbags and clothing.

Rachel captioned one photo writing:

“Fam is reunited✨.”

The three close friends have been spotted together on various occasions, including McDavid and Kyle’s wedding in July 2024.

Lauren and Rachel also took an outdoor selfie with beautiful mountain views in the background. Sam Gagner, Rachel’s husband, is currently playing for the Belleville Senators in the AHL after not being re-signed by the Oilers.

Prior to her Aspen trip, Lauren Kyle recently hosted a charity event alongside Celeste Desjardins for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. The event, called “Cocktails & Cashouts,” supported the "Every Kid Deserves a Shot" initiative.

It included a Players Charity Poker Tournament and Games Invitational at Rogers Arena, with families and players coming together for a good cause.

