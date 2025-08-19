Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle drops two-word reaction to beau's shirtless Instagram post

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle often share personal moments on social media. The Edmonton Oilers captain posted shirtless photos on Tuesday on Instagram.“Chill Monday,” McDavid wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to it, but it was Kyle's comment that stood out.“Thirst trap 🪤 💦 🔥,” Kyle wrote.via Instagram/@mcdavid97The couple shared many important moments over the years. Lauren posted photos from their engagement on June 25, 2023, and called it the best day of her life. She thanked McDavid for the proposal and expressed excitement about their future.&quot;22.06.23 was the best day of my life 😭🤍, &quot; Kyle wrote on Instagram. &quot;I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together.&quot;Their wedding took place in July 2024 at Old Woman Island in Muskoka.&quot;Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine,&quot; Kyle wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14, 2024.In an interview with Vogue Australia, Lauren discussed why Muskoka meant so much to them. She said it was their favorite place, describing it as peaceful and calming. It was where McDavid proposed and where they continued to spend time together.“Our favourite place in the world is our cottage in Muskoka,” Kyle said in August 2024. “Being on the water is so peaceful and calming.”Connor McDavid and Lauren attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding and spent time with the newlywedsConnor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted photos from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding on Aug. 3. The wedding took place the day before at Domaine de Manville in France. Kyle shared snaps of Desjardins in her wedding gown, as well as in her lace reception dress. She also posted pictures of the newlyweds during their first dance. Guests enjoyed live music under a large tree before a club-style party.Draisatl and Desjardins were in Saint-Tropez on Aug. 9, and McDavid and Kyle joined them for boat rides and group outings. They share a close bond as McDavid and Draisatl are teammates, and Kyle has often called Desjardins her &quot;best friend&quot; in her Instagram stories. Desjardins later shared photos of their trip on Instagram, includins snaps of the four of them.Apart from McDavid, several NHL players attended the wedding, including Ryan McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse and Connor Brown.