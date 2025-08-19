  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle drops two-word reaction to beau's shirtless Instagram post

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle drops two-word reaction to beau's shirtless Instagram post

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:58 GMT
Connor McDavid&rsquo;s wife Lauren Kyle reacts to his shirtless Instagram post with two words (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle reacts to his shirtless Instagram post with two words (image credit: instagram/laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle often share personal moments on social media. The Edmonton Oilers captain posted shirtless photos on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ad
“Chill Monday,” McDavid wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to it, but it was Kyle's comment that stood out.

“Thirst trap 🪤 💦 🔥,” Kyle wrote.
via Instagram/@mcdavid97
via Instagram/@mcdavid97

The couple shared many important moments over the years. Lauren posted photos from their engagement on June 25, 2023, and called it the best day of her life. She thanked McDavid for the proposal and expressed excitement about their future.

Ad
"22.06.23 was the best day of my life 😭🤍, " Kyle wrote on Instagram. "I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together."

Their wedding took place in July 2024 at Old Woman Island in Muskoka.

"Married the love of my life and it was the most perfect weekend I could ever imagine," Kyle wrote on Instagram on Aug. 14, 2024.
Ad

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Lauren discussed why Muskoka meant so much to them. She said it was their favorite place, describing it as peaceful and calming. It was where McDavid proposed and where they continued to spend time together.

“Our favourite place in the world is our cottage in Muskoka,” Kyle said in August 2024. “Being on the water is so peaceful and calming.”
Ad

Connor McDavid and Lauren attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding and spent time with the newlyweds

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted photos from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding on Aug. 3. The wedding took place the day before at Domaine de Manville in France.

Kyle shared snaps of Desjardins in her wedding gown, as well as in her lace reception dress. She also posted pictures of the newlyweds during their first dance. Guests enjoyed live music under a large tree before a club-style party.

Ad

Draisatl and Desjardins were in Saint-Tropez on Aug. 9, and McDavid and Kyle joined them for boat rides and group outings. They share a close bond as McDavid and Draisatl are teammates, and Kyle has often called Desjardins her "best friend" in her Instagram stories. Desjardins later shared photos of their trip on Instagram, includins snaps of the four of them.

Apart from McDavid, several NHL players attended the wedding, including Ryan McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson, Darnell Nurse and Connor Brown.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications