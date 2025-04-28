  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with Celeste Desjardins and Liv Hall at VIP suite during Game 4 vs. LA Kings at Rogers Place

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with Celeste Desjardins and Liv Hall at VIP suite during Game 4 vs. LA Kings at Rogers Place

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Apr 28, 2025 04:08 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with Celeste Desjardins and Liv Hall at VIP suite during Game 4 vs. LA Kings at Rogers Place [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle was in attendance at Rogers Place during Game 4 of Edmonton's first round Stanley Cup playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings. She took the opportunity to link up with McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and their friend Liv Hall.

Ad

On Sunday, Lauren posted a couple of stories from her gameday experience on her Instagram. One of the stories showed Lauren sitting with Celeste and Liv inside a VIP suite at Rogers Place. Lauren and Celeste donned custom Oilers playoff jackets from Lauren’s brand Sports Club Atelier and the group was seen smiling and enjoying drinks.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

She also posted a mirror selfie showing off one of her gameday outfits. In the caption, she wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Game day sweater 🧡 @sportsclubatlier love this color”

There was another story featuring a Goyard tote bag resting on the red seat of a car, packed with a pickleball paddle. The picture was originally posted by Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen, which Lauren reposted on her stories. Celeste Desjardins was also tagged in the story.

Connor McDavid’s wife set up special ‘pop-up’ event for fans during Game 3

Earlier on Friday, Lauren Kyle had organized a pop-up event at Rogers Place during Game 3 of the Oilers first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. The event featured custom jackets and apparel collections from Sports Club Atelier.

Ad

They also set up a live station at the suite level of the arena so that fans could personalize their jackets with custom initials. However, on Saturday, she announced on her Instagram stories that the pop-up would not return for Game 4 on Sunday.

“For those asking sadly we won't have the pop up again on Sunday at the game but the collection will be available to shop in the flagship store in ice district! 🧡💙,” she wrote.
Ad

Lauren Kyle launched Sports Club Atelier through a partnership with the Oilers last year in December. She also organized a grand opening event that was attended by Celeste Desjardins, Mara Teigen and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.

This year, Lauren is looking to launch her bar and restaurant businesses in downtown Edmonton. She had previously shared updates regarding the work in progress at the venue, which is the historic Canada Permanent Building.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly. 

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications