Connor McDavid's wife Lauren links up with Celeste Desjardins and Liv Hall at VIP suite during Game 4 vs. LA Kings at Rogers Place

Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle was in attendance at Rogers Place during Game 4 of Edmonton's first round Stanley Cup playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings. She took the opportunity to link up with McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and their friend Liv Hall.

On Sunday, Lauren posted a couple of stories from her gameday experience on her Instagram. One of the stories showed Lauren sitting with Celeste and Liv inside a VIP suite at Rogers Place. Lauren and Celeste donned custom Oilers playoff jackets from Lauren’s brand Sports Club Atelier and the group was seen smiling and enjoying drinks.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

She also posted a mirror selfie showing off one of her gameday outfits. In the caption, she wrote:

“Game day sweater 🧡 @sportsclubatlier love this color”

There was another story featuring a Goyard tote bag resting on the red seat of a car, packed with a pickleball paddle. The picture was originally posted by Oilers forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen, which Lauren reposted on her stories. Celeste Desjardins was also tagged in the story.

Connor McDavid’s wife set up special ‘pop-up’ event for fans during Game 3

Earlier on Friday, Lauren Kyle had organized a pop-up event at Rogers Place during Game 3 of the Oilers first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. The event featured custom jackets and apparel collections from Sports Club Atelier.

They also set up a live station at the suite level of the arena so that fans could personalize their jackets with custom initials. However, on Saturday, she announced on her Instagram stories that the pop-up would not return for Game 4 on Sunday.

“For those asking sadly we won't have the pop up again on Sunday at the game but the collection will be available to shop in the flagship store in ice district! 🧡💙,” she wrote.

Lauren Kyle launched Sports Club Atelier through a partnership with the Oilers last year in December. She also organized a grand opening event that was attended by Celeste Desjardins, Mara Teigen and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.

This year, Lauren is looking to launch her bar and restaurant businesses in downtown Edmonton. She had previously shared updates regarding the work in progress at the venue, which is the historic Canada Permanent Building.

