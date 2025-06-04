Connor McDavid's wife Lauren teases opening date for her new luxury Trove Living & Bar Trove business in downtown Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched her luxury bar in downtown Edmonton earlier last month with a grand opening party. On Tuesday, she shared the official opening date for her furniture business at the same location.

The official Instagram account of Trove Living posted a carousel of pictures featuring Lauren and her business partner Brittany Schulz teasing the date of their official opening.

“EXTRA EXTRA read all about it on June 6th! Trove Living & Bar Trove officially open their doors on June 6!” read the caption of the post.

Lauren Kyle later reposted it on her stories.

Both Bar Trove and Trove Living are located at the historic Canada Permanent Building. Last month, Lauren hosted an opening party for the bar and restaurant which was attended by several partners of Oilers players including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and Connor Brown’s wife Madison.

Connor McDavid’s wife reflects on playoff atmosphere in Edmonton

Lauren Kyle had launched her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier last December. This year, the brand released The Foundry Collection in partnership with the Oilers ahead of the playoffs.

During a conversation with ELLE Canada, Lauren shared that she created the brand to offer better game-day clothing options for fans. She also mentioned that since its launch, her own style for hockey games has shifted to focus on confidence and identity.

While reflecting on the playoff atmosphere in Edmonton, she said:

“The energy is just unreal. Everyone’s on edge, the fans are fully dialled in and you can feel how much it means to people. I love being part of that. It’s emotional, exciting and a little chaotic in the best way.”

“For me, it’s not just about the game—it’s about the vibe, the atmosphere, the outfits and the rituals.”

She then opened up on her inspiration for the brand. Lauren revealed how the hockey culture has influenced her approach to combining sports and fashion. She said that her focus is on outfits that reflect the energy of the games and the culture around them.

“I’m designing pieces that I genuinely want to wear, which means I get to merge my love of fashion with my love for the sport in a way that feels authentic,” she added.

The Edmonton Oilers have made it to back-to back Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. This year, they will even have home ice advantage.

