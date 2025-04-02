"Crying, puking, throwing up lol": J.T. Miller's wife Natalie melts over luxurious trade gifts from partners of Canucks players

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie received a special gift hamper this week from partners of his former Canucks teammates. On Tuesday, she shared a series of stories on her Instagram showing off the presents.

One of the stories showed an open gift box containing several items. Beside the box, there was a small bouquet of flowers and a white envelope with ‘Natalie’ written on it.

“Trade gift 🫶 Thank you to my Canucks girlies 💙💚,” she captioned the story.

Another photo showed Natalie holding a red Valentino Garavani box. In the caption, she wrote:

“Crying, puking, throwing up lol”

In the next story, she displayed the opened box with a gold Valentino Garavani bracelet.

“Wowwwww 🤯,” she wrote.

The bracelet was gold-toned with a chain-link design. Its centerpiece featured the Valentino Garavani "V" logo encrusted with small sparkling stones.

Earlier last week, Natalie Miller discussed her family’s move from Vancouver to New York in an Instagram Q&A session. Miller had played six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before being traded to the Rangers on January 31 this year.

J.T. Miller’s wife shares challenges of relocating family after trade from Vancouver

Natalie shared her experience of adjusting to a new city and mentioned the challenges of moving with children. When asked what was the biggest challenge of the move, she wrote:

“I think the move itself was complicated bc we had four nations 10 days after the trade, so I had it all done before then, but overall, I’m American, so I was basically moving back to where I know best!”

She then credited her friend Genevieve McLean for helping with the family’s relocation and mentioned that she “owes her life” to Genevieve.

“I had lotttttts of help from my girl on the actual moving part (me and kids were at Four Nations and she came in and was incredible with the movers!) I owe you my life,” she wrote.

Natalie also spoke about what she missed from Vancouver and went on to list the food, friends and scenery they had to leave behind.

She shared that during the Rangers vs. Canucks game on March 22, she had the opportunity to reunite with friends. However, she said that being closer to family in the U.S. was the best part of the move and confirmed that their family lives outside the city.

