  Czechia's David Pastrnak drops 2-word reaction to Connor McDavid's wish of "all countries" representation in next 4 Nations-like tourney

Czechia's David Pastrnak drops 2-word reaction to Connor McDavid's wish of "all countries" representation in next 4 Nations-like tourney

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:15 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Czechia's David Pastrnak drops 2-word reaction to Connor McDavid's wish of "all countries" representation in next 4 Nations-like tourney - Source: Imagn

Czechia native David Pastrnak lauded Team Canada star Connor McDavid's comments regarding other countries' participation in international best-on-best events.

McDavid addressed the media ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final. During his media availability, McDavid stated per TSN:

"I'd love to see all countries represented. It's great that it's best-on-best, 4 Nations [...] but there's some great players sitting at home."

The comments echo the concern regarding the fact that some of the league’s best players did not have a chance to play at the 4 Nations Face-Off as their countries were not represented. Specifically, players from Czechia, Slovakia and Russia are sitting at home instead of playing best-on-best hockey.

Trending

One such player, Boston Bruins sniper David Pastrnak agreed with McDavid’s comments. Pastrnak dropped this two-word reply on X:

“Well said.”
David Pastrnak, a native of Czechia, did not participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off as his country was not a part of the tourney. Similarly, other players like Alexander Ovechkin of Russia, Anze Kopitar of Slovenia, or Erik Cernak of Slovakia did not get a chance to play in this year’s best-on-best tourney.

David Pastrnak with chance to participate in 2026 Olympic Games

David Pastrnak will hopefully get a chance to represent his native country at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. The NHL announced earlier this month that it will allow NHLers to play in the 2026 and 2030 games.

As such, Pastrnak, among other highly-skilled NHLers, will have their first opportunity to represent their native countries in a high-level international tournament. The last time the NHL allowed players to participate in such an event was at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Since then, an entire generation of players has not had the opportunity to represent their countries at a best-on-best event. While David Pastrnak led his native Czechia to a gold medal at the IIHF World Championships last spring, Pastrnak has not had the chance to play in a tournament like the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Pastrnak was 18 years old the last time Czech NHLers played in the Olympics. Now 28, Pastrnak, along with other talented Czech NHLers like Pavel Zacha, Tomas Hertl and Martin Necas. It remains to be seen what the Czechia roster will look like for Milano Cortina. But with Pastrnak on the team, Czechia could be one of the best teams on the ice.

हिन्दी