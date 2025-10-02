Day after signing $63M deal, Luke Hughes sparks speculation over brother Quinn’s future amid Devils rumors

Luke Hughes delved into the topic of the Hughes brothers playing together on Thursday. He signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. With this deal in place, Luke will be earning a salary of $9 million per year.

Luke plays with his brother Jack, who is in the fourth season of his own $64 million deal. Luke was asked about playing with his older brother Quinn, who is leading the Vancouver Canucks as captain.

"Yeah, of course," Luke said, via Ryan Novozinsky on X. "I think the 3 of us would all love to play together someday... Never say never."

This comment came months after Canucks' Jim Rutherford said they’ll try to keep Quinn Hughes, but his wish to join his brothers in New Jersey raises questions.

In the second week of September, Jack Hughes made a similar comment in an interview with The Athletic. He said he would like to play with Quinn in the NHL.

"I'm not afraid to say it," Jack said about playing with his older brother. "Eventually I'd love to play with him. And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point, I want to play with Quinn."

Later the same week, Quinn Hughes answered questions about Jack's comments in Las Vegas. He said it is natural for brothers to feel that way.

"I mean, he's my brother," Quinn said about Luke's comments. "What's he supposed to say? ... I mean, we have contracts and whatnot. He's on a different team... Would it be fun to play with those guys at some point? Of course,"

Quin also said his focus is on leading the Vancouver Canucks. He wants to help the Canucks return to the playoffs after failing to qualify last year.

Luke will begin his new deal this season, and alongside Jack, they will try to help the Devils go deep in the playoffs. So, for now, all three brothers remain focused on their own teams.

Devils' Tom Fitzgerald on Luke Hughes’ contract

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald earlier said re-signing Luke Hughes was his number one priority. He repeated this several times over the summer and again at training camp.

"The top priority is signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal," Fitzgerald said, on September 18, via NHL.com "That's our goal. That hasn’t changed."

And indeed, weeks later, the Devils inked a seven-year deal with Luke Hughes. The deal shows the team’s commitment to Hughes as part of their future. This was an important step in the Devils’ roster plans.

