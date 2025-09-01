  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Milan Lucic
  • Days after her 38th birthday, Milan Lucic & wife Brittany take in the views of natural geysers & wildlife at Yellowstone National Park

Days after her 38th birthday, Milan Lucic & wife Brittany take in the views of natural geysers & wildlife at Yellowstone National Park

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 01, 2025 06:25 GMT
Milan Lucic &amp; wife Brittany take in the views of natural geysers &amp; wildlife at Yellowstone National Park
Milan Lucic & wife Brittany take in the views of natural geysers & wildlife at Yellowstone National Park [via IG/@brittanylucic]

This weekend, Milan Lucic and his wife Brittany visited Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. On Sunday, Brittany shared a series of stories from their trip on her Instagram.

Ad

The day began with snapshots of steaming hot springs and geysers, followed by a close-up of bison grazing in the golden fields at sunrise.

“Woke up early to see these beautiful animals,” Brittany wrote alongside one of the clips.
via Instagram /@brittanylucic
via Instagram /@brittanylucic

Another story showed her posing with the sunrise behind her as steam from the geothermal vents rose in the distance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She posted a seperate reel highlight from their outing. In the caption, she wrote:

"🦬 weekend adventure Yellowstone National Park ⛰️"
Ad

The couple also visited Old Faithful, capturing both the geyser and the historic Old Faithful Inn. Brittany called the lodge 'gorgeous' admitting they had snagged the very last available room.

via Instagram/@brittanylucic
via Instagram/@brittanylucic

In another story, she shared that they hadn’t realized the fine print mentioned there were communal bathrooms.

Ad
“Haha we were a little nervous… 😅 … turned out great. ‘like camping’ - Milan 😅,” she wrote in another story.

Brittany ended the string of stories with another shot of bison in the fields, joking:

“So worth the communal bathrooms.”
via Instagram/@brittanylucic
via Instagram/@brittanylucic

Just last week, Brittany celebrated her 38th birthday. Milan Luic penned a moving message for her on the special occasion, mentioning how grateful he was to have her by his side.

Ad

Milan Lucic reacts to throwback clip of offseason bout with Joel Rechlicz

Earlier last week, Milan Lucic reposted a throwback clip to his Instagram stories from the account HockeyFights featuring his infamous 2013 preseason battle with then-Washington Capitals enforcer Joel Rechlicz.

In the caption, he wrote:

“Preseason tilt,” followed by a laughing emoji.

The fight took place during a Bruins-Capitals preseason game at TD Garden ahead of the 2013-14 season. Midway through the first period, Lucic had delivered a clean neutral-zone hit that sent Capitals forward Dane Byers to the ice. Rechlicz immediately stepped in and the two heavyweights dropped the gloves at center ice.

Ad

What followed was nearly a minute of relentless back-and-forth punches, with both players refusing to give ground. The bout left Lucic winded but he later admitted it was a thrilling way to get back into game action after the offseason.

The bout went on to be ranked No. 1 on The Hockey News list of top NHL fights in 2013 and has since remained one of Lucic’s most replayed career highlights.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications