Days after her 38th birthday, Milan Lucic & wife Brittany take in the views of natural geysers & wildlife at Yellowstone National Park

This weekend, Milan Lucic and his wife Brittany visited Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. On Sunday, Brittany shared a series of stories from their trip on her Instagram.The day began with snapshots of steaming hot springs and geysers, followed by a close-up of bison grazing in the golden fields at sunrise.“Woke up early to see these beautiful animals,” Brittany wrote alongside one of the clips.via Instagram /@brittanylucicAnother story showed her posing with the sunrise behind her as steam from the geothermal vents rose in the distance.She posted a seperate reel highlight from their outing. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;🦬 weekend adventure Yellowstone National Park ⛰️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple also visited Old Faithful, capturing both the geyser and the historic Old Faithful Inn. Brittany called the lodge 'gorgeous' admitting they had snagged the very last available room.via Instagram/@brittanylucicIn another story, she shared that they hadn’t realized the fine print mentioned there were communal bathrooms.“Haha we were a little nervous… 😅 … turned out great. ‘like camping’ - Milan 😅,” she wrote in another story.Brittany ended the string of stories with another shot of bison in the fields, joking:“So worth the communal bathrooms.”via Instagram/@brittanylucicJust last week, Brittany celebrated her 38th birthday. Milan Luic penned a moving message for her on the special occasion, mentioning how grateful he was to have her by his side.Milan Lucic reacts to throwback clip of offseason bout with Joel RechliczEarlier last week, Milan Lucic reposted a throwback clip to his Instagram stories from the account HockeyFights featuring his infamous 2013 preseason battle with then-Washington Capitals enforcer Joel Rechlicz.In the caption, he wrote:“Preseason tilt,” followed by a laughing emoji.The fight took place during a Bruins-Capitals preseason game at TD Garden ahead of the 2013-14 season. Midway through the first period, Lucic had delivered a clean neutral-zone hit that sent Capitals forward Dane Byers to the ice. Rechlicz immediately stepped in and the two heavyweights dropped the gloves at center ice.What followed was nearly a minute of relentless back-and-forth punches, with both players refusing to give ground. The bout left Lucic winded but he later admitted it was a thrilling way to get back into game action after the offseason.The bout went on to be ranked No. 1 on The Hockey News list of top NHL fights in 2013 and has since remained one of Lucic’s most replayed career highlights.