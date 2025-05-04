Days after Vancouver Canucks sale rumors caught fire, alternate governor Paolo Aquilini resigns from ownership group

Vancouver Canucks alternate governor Paolo Aquilini will be leaving the team’s ownership group, a statement by the Aquilini Group announced on Friday.
The Aquilini Group, the owners of the Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena, and its AHL affiliate the Abbotsford Canucks, released a statement on the heels of rumors purporting the Canucks were for sale.
According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, the Aquilini family is considering divesting a portion or the majority of the stake in the Vancouver Canucks.
The team’s ownership was quick to announce that the club is not for sale. If anything, the Aquilini Group remains committed to “bringing a Cup to Vancouver.”
The statement also indicated that Paolo Aquilini is leaving his post as alternate governor due to a private matter. The statement also made clear that no further comments will be made regarding Paolo Aquilini’s departure.
The Aquilini Group purchased a share of the Canucks in 2004, eventually buying out the remaining owners in 2006. Francesco Aquilini, Paolo’s older brother, has been the governor and main representative of the team’s ownership group.
While Paolo wasn’t as visible as Francesco, he was still a key member of the Canucks’ management. It remains to be seen who will step up to fill Paolo’s void in the club’s ownership group.
Aquilini family tired of Vancouver Canucks drama
The Province reported Nick Kypreos’ comments regarding the sale of the Vancouver Canucks. While Kypreos doesn’t actually have solid sources on a deal in the pipeline, he claimed that his sources hinted at the Aquilini family growing weary of the drama surrounding the club.
Kypreos stated:
“There’s speculation that Luigi Aquilini, the founder of Aquilini Investment Group, and his two sons Paolo and Roberto, who have no active roles in the hockey club, may have grown a tad tired of the constant drama surrounding the team.”
As The Province noted, Kypreos’ comments are speculation on his part. There is no solid information supporting the Aquilini Group’s intention of selling a stake or the entirety of the club.
Nevertheless, Kypreos is believed to be a connected person in NHL circles. He wouldn’t go public with his musings unless Kypreos had solid evidence that the Canucks’ sale was something being discussed at the very least.
The Province was emphatic about how team sources denied any rumors regarding a potential sale. So, it seems that it’s the team’s word against Kypreos’. Time will tell if there’s any meat to Kypreos’ comments or if it’s just another one of those Canucks rumors.
